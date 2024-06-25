NMP hosts Maritime Research Forum 2024, reveals strategic roadmap

June 25, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) successfully held its Maritime Research Forum at Hotel H2O in Manila on June 20, 2024. The event, themed "Charting the Future of Maritime Education and Training through Collaborative Research," gathered 98 industry stakeholders from government agencies, maritime education and training institutions (METIs), shipping companies and crewing agencies, maritime organizations, and Filipino seafarers.

Held in conjunction with the agency's annual observance of the Day of Seafarers on June 25, the forum provided a platform to present two significant research studies conducted by NMP in 2023: "Assessing the Mental Health and Well-being of Filipino Seafarers" and "Investments in Distance Learning in Philippine Maritime Training Institutions."

Moreover, the forum revealed NMP's future strategic plans with the presentation of the NMP's Research Agenda and its Maritime Training Course Development Plan for CY 2025-2027. Stakeholders were invited to participate in and contribute to these research and training initiatives to ensure their relevance and effectiveness.

In his welcome address, NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario highlighted the activity's role in developing collaborative strategies to tackle the maritime industry's dynamic challenges.

"This forum serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, where NMP will present and validate significant research findings, explore their implications for policy and program development, and collaboratively create strategies to meet the evolving needs of our maritime industry. It is an opportunity to engage with thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers, fostering a collective vision for a stronger and more resilient maritime sector," he stated.

During the keynote address delivered by Atty. Jerome T. Pampolina, Assistant Secretary for Sea-based OFW Concerns of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), on behalf of DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Candac, the critical importance of research in shaping the future of maritime education and welfare was underscored.

"Every life at sea matters, and every Filipino seafarer is invaluable. The insights from these research endeavors by our esteemed colleagues at NMP will guide the formulation of programs and policies aimed at enhancing the capabilities and improving the welfare of our Filipino seafarers," he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan reiterated the importance of collaboration and continuous improvement in maritime education and training during her closing remarks. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their invaluable contributions and encouraged ongoing cooperation to ensure the success of future initiatives.

"As we move forward, let us transform our insights into actions, our discussions into policies, and our collaborations into lasting partnerships. Together, we can navigate the challenges ahead and chart a brighter, more prosperous future for the maritime sector," she concluded.

Following the presentation of the 2 completed researches, an open forum session facilitated a dynamic exchange of ideas among participants. Participants from various sectors were actively engaged in the discussions, sharing their insights and asking pertinent questions related to the research findings.