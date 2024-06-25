NMP hosts Maritime
Research Forum 2024, reveals strategic roadmap
Press Release
June 25, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) successfully held its Maritime
Research Forum at Hotel H2O in Manila on June 20, 2024. The event,
themed "Charting the Future of Maritime Education and Training
through Collaborative Research," gathered 98 industry stakeholders
from government agencies, maritime education and training
institutions (METIs), shipping companies and crewing agencies,
maritime organizations, and Filipino seafarers.
Held in conjunction with
the agency's annual observance of the Day of Seafarers on June 25,
the forum provided a platform to present two significant research
studies conducted by NMP in 2023: "Assessing the Mental Health and
Well-being of Filipino Seafarers" and "Investments in Distance
Learning in Philippine Maritime Training Institutions."
Moreover, the forum
revealed NMP's future strategic plans with the presentation of the
NMP's Research Agenda and its Maritime Training Course Development
Plan for CY 2025-2027. Stakeholders were invited to participate in
and contribute to these research and training initiatives to ensure
their relevance and effectiveness.
In his welcome address,
NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario highlighted the
activity's role in developing collaborative strategies to tackle the
maritime industry's dynamic challenges.
"This forum serves as a
platform for knowledge sharing, where NMP will present and validate
significant research findings, explore their implications for policy
and program development, and collaboratively create strategies to
meet the evolving needs of our maritime industry. It is an
opportunity to engage with thought leaders, industry experts, and
policymakers, fostering a collective vision for a stronger and more
resilient maritime sector," he stated.
During the keynote address
delivered by Atty. Jerome T. Pampolina, Assistant Secretary for
Sea-based OFW Concerns of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW),
on behalf of DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Candac, the critical
importance of research in shaping the future of maritime education
and welfare was underscored.
"Every life at sea
matters, and every Filipino seafarer is invaluable. The insights
from these research endeavors by our esteemed colleagues at NMP will
guide the formulation of programs and policies aimed at enhancing
the capabilities and improving the welfare of our Filipino
seafarers," he disclosed.
Meanwhile, Deputy
Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan reiterated the importance of
collaboration and continuous improvement in maritime education and
training during her closing remarks. She also expressed heartfelt
gratitude to all participants for their invaluable contributions and
encouraged ongoing cooperation to ensure the success of future
initiatives.
"As we move forward, let
us transform our insights into actions, our discussions into
policies, and our collaborations into lasting partnerships.
Together, we can navigate the challenges ahead and chart a brighter,
more prosperous future for the maritime sector," she concluded.
Following the presentation
of the 2 completed researches, an open forum session facilitated a
dynamic exchange of ideas among participants. Participants from
various sectors were actively engaged in the discussions, sharing
their insights and asking pertinent questions related to the
research findings.
Through these
collaborative efforts, NMP reaffirms its commitment to pioneering
advancements in maritime education and training, aimed at empowering
Filipino seafarers and cultivating a highly skilled and competitive
maritime workforce.