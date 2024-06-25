Another town in Southern Leyte declared insurgency free

By 802nd Infantry Brigade

June 25, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – The municipality of Macrohon, Southern Leyte was declared being in a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) yesterday, June 24, 2024 following the same declaration of its neighboring town of Bontoc on May 6, 2024.

The municipality of Macrohon was cleared of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) influence in 2010 and since then have achieved dormant or inactive level of insurgency status.

The declaration ceremony was attended by key municipal officials headed by Hon. Alan Jose K. Aroy, Mayor and Chairman, Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of Macrohon. Also in attendance were the Barangay Captains of the 30 Barangays, members of the Municipal Peace and Order Council of Macrohon and friends from the media.

Meanwhile, senior military and police officials were also present to witness the formal signing of the declaration such as Brigadier General Noel A. Vetuir, Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion, and Police Major Wilson Hilvano, Force Commander, 1st Southern Leyte Police Mobile Force Company representing the Southern Leyte Provincial Police Office.

The highlight of the event was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Pledge of Commitment to sustain the peace that is being enjoyed by the people of Macrohon.

Mayor Aroy expressed his town's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in achieving the state of SIPSC in Macrohon. He emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress in the municipality, enhancing the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to maintain stable peace and security in Macrohon.

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir commended the local government unit of Macrohon and other stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment in upholding a safe and peaceful environment.

“The municipality of Macrohon has long been peaceful, hence the declaration of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition in Macrohon is just a formal and official manifestation of commitment of local leaders and people to sustain the peace and never allow any threat groups to gain foothold in their municipality.” Vestuir said.