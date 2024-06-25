Another town in
Southern Leyte declared insurgency free
By
802nd Infantry Brigade
June 25, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– The municipality of Macrohon, Southern Leyte was declared being in
a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) yesterday,
June 24, 2024 following the same declaration of its neighboring town
of Bontoc on May 6, 2024.
The municipality of
Macrohon was cleared of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) influence in
2010 and since then have achieved dormant or inactive level of
insurgency status.
The declaration ceremony
was attended by key municipal officials headed by Hon. Alan Jose K.
Aroy, Mayor and Chairman, Municipal Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of Macrohon. Also in attendance
were the Barangay Captains of the 30 Barangays, members of the
Municipal Peace and Order Council of Macrohon and friends from the
media.
Meanwhile, senior military
and police officials were also present to witness the formal signing
of the declaration such as Brigadier General Noel A. Vetuir, Brigade
Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Lieutenant
Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry
(Avenger) Battalion, and Police Major Wilson Hilvano, Force
Commander, 1st Southern Leyte Police Mobile Force Company
representing the Southern Leyte Provincial Police Office.
The highlight of the event
was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Pledge
of Commitment to sustain the peace that is being enjoyed by the
people of Macrohon.
Mayor Aroy expressed his
town's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in
achieving the state of SIPSC in Macrohon. He emphasized that this
milestone paves the way for further progress in the municipality,
enhancing the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine
Army, Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their
strong support and commitment to maintain stable peace and security
in Macrohon.
Brigadier General Noel A.
Vestuir commended the local government unit of Macrohon and other
stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment in
upholding a safe and peaceful environment.
“The municipality of
Macrohon has long been peaceful, hence the declaration of Stable
Internal Peace and Security Condition in Macrohon is just a formal
and official manifestation of commitment of local leaders and people
to sustain the peace and never allow any threat groups to gain
foothold in their municipality.” Vestuir said.
Vestuir emphasized the
cooperation and efforts of local government entities in achieving a
peaceful and secure communities.. “The SIPSC declaration is a
testament to all stakeholders' collective efforts and commitment to
peace, unity, and progress. It highlights the importance of
embracing peace and working together to achieve reconciliation,
pursue development and people’s collectively stand of being
inhospitable to the CPP-NPA-NDF and its allies in the Municipality
of Macrohon,” Vestuir concluded.