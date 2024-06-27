How to enter God’s
kingdom
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
June 27, 2024
CHRIST said it very
clearly. “It is not anyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ who will
enter the kingdom of Heaven, but the person who does the will of my
Father in heaven.” (Mt 7,21)
Indeed, we always have to
be open to God’s will and ways that oftentimes can be quite
challenging and unattractive, since they demand everything from us.
They require a lot of sacrifice. We just have to realize as quickly
as possible that this is the language of real love. God gives us his
all. We should also learn to give our all to him. As a saying goes:
Love is repaid with love.
This truth of our faith is
somehow highlighted when Christ gave this apparently harsh response
to somehow who expressed his desire to follow him. “Foxes have dens
and birds of the sky have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to
rest his head.” (Mt 8,20)
When we truly love and
follow Christ, we would have complete trust in his will and ways,
regardless of the cost it asks of us. We know that his providence
never fails. And the unavoidable suffering we can encounter along
the way are actually golden occasions for us to learn some precious
lessons, to grow in some virtues, and in the end to make ourselves
more and more like Christ which is actually the purpose of our life
here on earth.
We should just be ready
for wherever God’s providence would take us. We have to be open to
it all the time. Even as we make our plans and pursue them truly as
our own, we should not forget that nothing in our life is actually
outside the providence of God who can adapt himself to us, even in
our worst situations and predicaments, and still lead us to himself.
Let’s always remember that
God’s will is the source of everything in the universe. The whole of
creation in all its existence, unity, truth, goodness and beauty
starts from God’s will and is maintained by it. The entire range and
scope of reality – be it material or spiritual, natural or
supernatural, temporal or eternal – is “contained” there, not only
theoretically but in vivo.
The task of looking,
knowing and loving the divine will, therefore, has to be made more
known by us, because we tend to simply have a superficial knowledge
of God, restricting him to some sentimental considerations or to
some images we form of him in our mind. Hardly would we get to know
what he wants us to do in any given moment, if we are mainly guided
by sentimental considerations and visual or conceptual images of
him.
Getting to know and do
God’s will is what actually would comprise the very substance of our
relationship with him. That’s simply because that is what love is
all about, what it entails, which is the very essence of God, as St.
John affirmed (Deus caritas est). Love is deeds and not just sweet
words or feelings. Real love is deeds done to correspond to God’s
will for us.
We need to develop the
proper attitude toward God’s will. We should first be aware that
there’s such thing as God’s will, and not just God’s image. We
should cultivate the desire to know, love and obey it until we can
make as our own Christ’s very attitude toward his Father’s will,
“Not my will, but yours be done,” and Mary’s words, “Be it done to
me according to your word.”