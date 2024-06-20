Challenges and opportunities in embracing Distance Learning: Insights from NMP study



Ms. Zenaida Eugenia D. Palita, presenting the research findings on Investments on Distance Learning in Philippine Maritime Training Institutions during the DMW-NMP Maritime Research Forum on June 20, 2024 at Hotel H2O, Manila.

Press Release

June 27, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – In response to the accelerating digital transformation within the maritime industry, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) conducted a research study on the Investments on Distance Learning in Philippine Maritime Training Institutions (MTIs) in CY 2023.

Findings of the study unveiled that among the 87 surveyed Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA)- accredited MTIs, 49% (43 MTIs) have incorporated distance learning into their programs, with 39 providing responses. These institutions made substantial investments in manpower, technology, and infrastructure to comply with MARINA Advisory No. 2020-59. This included hiring trainers, IT staff, and administrative support, as well as upgrading of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure like Learning Management Systems (LMS), internet connectivity, and training facilities.

Manpower resources were a crucial focus, with varying compensation schemes and a need for additional training among instructors and assessors to effectively deliver online training. Most MTIs relied on existing staff or trainers to transition training materials to online formats, with limited involvement of external subject matter experts (SMEs). MTIs primarily utilized cloud-based LMS like Google Classroom and Zoom, though stability of internet connectivity remained a concern, addressed predominantly by increasing bandwidth rather than acquiring new connections.

Financial constraints emerged as a major barrier, alongside preferences among instructors for traditional face-to-face teaching methods and the challenge of meeting MARINA's stringent compliance requirements for online training accreditation.

These concerns were echoed by MTIs that have yet to adopt distance learning, who also cited inadequate internet infrastructure as a significant obstacle.

Post-pandemic, some MTIs reported reduced demand for distance learning, attributing it to improved health conditions and the preference for in-person training.

These findings underscore the need for targeted support and streamlined regulations to facilitate broader adoption of distance learning among Philippine MTIs, ensuring they can effectively integrate digital solutions into maritime education and training to meet evolving industry demands.

The study recommends significant actions for the Philippine government, including upgrading of ICT infrastructure and providing high-volume, high-speed internet access, particularly in underserved areas and public institutions. Legislative measures are urged to ensure reliable internet and power supply across the country, crucial for seamless online education. Furthermore, partnerships and agreements with telecom companies are encouraged to provide stable connectivity and support IT infrastructure development.

Government subsidies, funds, and scholarships are proposed to support MTI personnel and seafarers participating in distance learning, alongside policy support, research, and regular evaluation of online education initiatives. Public awareness campaigns are also recommended to promote the benefits of distance learning in maritime education.

It was also recommended to MARINA to simplify accreditation processes with clear guidelines and standardized training standards applicable to all MTIs in terms of STCW mandatory training courses. Flexibility in regulatory frameworks is advised to expedite the adoption of distance learning methods. The establishment of specialized training centers and the standardization of software used in distance learning are emphasized to ensure consistency and quality across institutions.