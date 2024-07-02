KARAPATAN on the recent
release of oldest political prisoner in PH
By
KARAPATAN
July 2, 2024
QUEZON CITY – Eight-five
year old Gerardo dela Peña, the oldest political prisoner in the
Philippines, was finally released from the New Bilibid Prisons at
9:30 p.m. of June 30, 2024 by virtue of executive clemency. He had
been behind bars for more than 11 years for a trumped-up murder
charge.
Tatay Gerardo’s release
was the result of a campaign by human rights organizations here and
abroad. In recent months, various groups steadily stepped up the
pressure to secure his release.
Coming from a family of
land tillers, Dela Peña was a peasant organizer in Bicol. In his
younger years as an activist, he was detained and tortured by the
police and military under the Marcos dictatorship in 1982. After his
release, he chaired the SELDA (Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa
Detensyon at Aresto) chapter in Camarines Norte. He persisted in his
activism, working with various other people’s organizations in the
region, despite threats to his life and liberty.
Dela Peña’s arrest in 2013
was for a murder that had allegedly occurred 12 years before. His
brother Armenio was also arrested in 2013 on the same charges, but
died in prison of a heart attack.
Dela Peña began losing his
vision due to cataracts and became hard of hearing as he counted his
days in prison. The campaign for his release had resulted in the
commutation of his 20- to 40-year sentence to 12 years last March
2024. At that time, counting time served for good behavior, Tatay
Gerardo should have been released forthwith, were it not for
bureaucratic rigmarole. The grant of executive clemency facilitated
his eventual release, but should have been a superfluous measure
given the circumstances of his case.
Nonetheless, Tatay Gerardo
can now spend his twilight years with his family, who have missed
him for more than a decade.
The struggle continues for
about 90 other elderly political prisoners like Tatay Gerardo who
should likewise be released on just and humanitarian grounds.