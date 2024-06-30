IBP stands with
Filipino fishermen
Press Release
June 30, 2024
PASAY CITY – In a
statement released over the weekend, the Integrated Bar of the
Philippines urged government to provide protection to Filipino
fishermen who ply their trade within the 200-mile Philippine
exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
IBP president Antonio C.
Pido and the IBP governing board unanimously adopted the position
that “Filipino fishermen have the legal right to go fishing” within
this EEZ. The IBP added that “the Philippine government is
duty-bound to provide protection to our fishermen inside this zone.”
Article 13, section 7 of
the 1987 Constitution requires the State to uphold the right of
subsistence fishermen to have preferential treatment in the use of
communal fishing grounds, both inland and offshore. This right is
extended to protection against “foreign intrusion.”
The IBP also cites the
Treaty of Paris signed in 1898 when Spain ceded the Philippine
archipelago to the United States of America. This was reinforced and
clarified in the Treaty of Washington of 1900 where the parties
listed the additional islands that Spain turned over to the U.S.
“When the Philippines
gained independence, all these islands covered by the Treaty of
Paris and Treaty of Washington that form part of the Philippine
archipelago became part of our country’s territory,” the IBP said.
In 2016, the Permanent
Court of Arbitration issued a decision confirming that the
Philippines has sovereign rights over its EEZ in the West Philippine
Sea. This decision clarified that “the Philippines shall enjoy all
economic rights within its EEZ, including fishing, resource
exploration, and marine conservation,” the IBP concluded.
The IBP is the official
and mandatory organization of all lawyers in the Philippines.