News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

NMP and NEDA VIII sign MOA to expand maritime training to Luzon

CMDI inaugurated another facility in Lubao, Pampanga

BotiCARD, Inc. expands operations with its 20th branch in Infanta, Quezon

CARD MRI holds tour program for Media in Tacloban City

University of Perpetual Help levels up its energy efficiency initiatives

Filipino civil society organizations laud the UN Special Rapporteur

KARAPATAN on the recent release of oldest political prisoner in PH

IBP stands with Filipino fishermen

 
OPM Vibes

 

 

High-ranking communist terrorist group leader in E. Visayas captured in Baguio City

The Eder couple

By DPAO, 8ID PA
July 15, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – High-ranking officers of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Eastern Visayas, who have standing warrants of arrest, were apprehended in two separate operations on July 8, 2024, in Baguio City.

Law enforcement officers served warrants of arrest in Brgy. Guisad, Baguio City, to Terrence Eder, alias Anjo/Islao, also known as Terencio Eder Jr. y Matiga, a resident of Barangay 88, San Jose, Tacloban City.

Eder was the former Secretary of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Also apprehended was his wife, Annalyn Eder, alias Anya/Ninya, also known as Analyn Eder y Sacan, 42, a resident of Brgy 88, San Jose, Tacloban City. She was the former Educational Officer and Finance Officer of the SRC Emporium, EVRPC.

The Eder couple has standing warrants of arrest for violating Section 4 of RA 11479, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and for the crime of arson.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, stated that the apprehension of the Eder couple demonstrates the government's commitment to holding those who commit serious crimes, especially violations of anti-terrorism laws accountable. He praised the government force that contributed in the successful operation.

"The successful operation shows the government's commitment to delivering justice to victims of terrorism. We will not remain idle and will continue to intensify our efforts to apprehend individuals with outstanding violations," Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.

 

 