High-ranking communist
terrorist group leader in E. Visayas captured in Baguio City
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 15, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – High-ranking officers of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)
in Eastern Visayas, who have standing warrants of arrest, were
apprehended in two separate operations on July 8, 2024, in Baguio
City.
Law enforcement officers
served warrants of arrest in Brgy. Guisad, Baguio City, to Terrence
Eder, alias Anjo/Islao, also known as Terencio Eder Jr. y Matiga, a
resident of Barangay 88, San Jose, Tacloban City.
Eder was the former
Secretary of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium of the
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
Also apprehended was his
wife, Annalyn Eder, alias Anya/Ninya, also known as Analyn Eder y
Sacan, 42, a resident of Brgy 88, San Jose, Tacloban City. She was
the former Educational Officer and Finance Officer of the SRC
Emporium, EVRPC.
The Eder couple has
standing warrants of arrest for violating Section 4 of RA 11479, the
Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and for the crime of arson.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army,
stated that the apprehension of the Eder couple demonstrates the
government's commitment to holding those who commit serious crimes,
especially violations of anti-terrorism laws accountable. He praised
the government force that contributed in the successful operation.
"The successful operation
shows the government's commitment to delivering justice to victims
of terrorism. We will not remain idle and will continue to intensify
our efforts to apprehend individuals with outstanding violations,"
Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.