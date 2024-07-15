High-ranking communist terrorist group leader in E. Visayas captured in Baguio City

By DPAO, 8ID PA

July 15, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – High-ranking officers of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Eastern Visayas, who have standing warrants of arrest, were apprehended in two separate operations on July 8, 2024, in Baguio City.

Law enforcement officers served warrants of arrest in Brgy. Guisad, Baguio City, to Terrence Eder, alias Anjo/Islao, also known as Terencio Eder Jr. y Matiga, a resident of Barangay 88, San Jose, Tacloban City.

Eder was the former Secretary of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Also apprehended was his wife, Annalyn Eder, alias Anya/Ninya, also known as Analyn Eder y Sacan, 42, a resident of Brgy 88, San Jose, Tacloban City. She was the former Educational Officer and Finance Officer of the SRC Emporium, EVRPC.

The Eder couple has standing warrants of arrest for violating Section 4 of RA 11479, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and for the crime of arson.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, stated that the apprehension of the Eder couple demonstrates the government's commitment to holding those who commit serious crimes, especially violations of anti-terrorism laws accountable. He praised the government force that contributed in the successful operation.