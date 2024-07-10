CMDI inaugurated another facility in Lubao, Pampanga



The ribbon cutting ceremony led by CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip marks the opening of CMDI Pampanga Facility, a significant milestone in the journey of progress of CMDI and CMPMI.

By MARY ROSE JAVIER

July 10, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD-MRI Development Institute, Inc. (CMDI), the training institute of CARD MRI, officially opened its facility in Ruthay’s Place Lubao, Pampanga on June 22, 2024.

“The opening of this new facility signifies CMDI's commitment to extending its training services to more CARD MRI staff, clients, and external stakeholders. We continue to provide exceptional enhancement courses and enterprise development trainings to help develop and improve their current skills and practices,” said CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip.

Dr. Alip emphasized, "We continue to offer opportunities for the community of learners to invest in its future and provide a safe and welcoming environment to hone knowledge and skills. Our goal is to foster growth in our facilities, a conducive place where we can develop future leaders and successful business owners."

Present at the inauguration are CARD MRI Property Management (CMPMI) President Maida Decano, CMDI President Dr. Edzel A. Ramos, with the CARD MRI advisers, key officers and clients.

The CMDI Lubao facility is located at Jose Abad Santos Avenue, Lubao, Pampanga.

The opening of this CMDI Pampanga facility is an addition to its existing campuses in Bay and San Pablo City in Laguna, Pasay in National Capital Region, Baguio in Benquet, Tagum City in Davao del Norte, and Buenavista in Agusan del Norte.

CMDI is dedicated to providing exceptional practitioner-led training and education services to create competent and dedicated individuals who can empower, and uplift socio-economically challenged families. Since its establishment in 2000, CMDI has been instrumental in producing passionate and skilled men and women who manage and lead various institutions and enterprises.