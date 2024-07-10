CMDI inaugurated
another facility in Lubao, Pampanga
|
The
ribbon cutting ceremony led by CARD MRI Founder and Chairman
Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip marks the opening of CMDI
Pampanga Facility, a significant milestone in the journey of
progress of CMDI and CMPMI.
By
MARY ROSE JAVIER
July 10, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD-MRI Development Institute, Inc. (CMDI), the training institute
of CARD MRI, officially opened its facility in Ruthay’s Place Lubao,
Pampanga on June 22, 2024.
“The opening of this new
facility signifies CMDI's commitment to extending its training
services to more CARD MRI staff, clients, and external stakeholders.
We continue to provide exceptional enhancement courses and
enterprise development trainings to help develop and improve their
current skills and practices,” said CARD MRI Founder and Chairman
Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip.
Dr. Alip emphasized, "We
continue to offer opportunities for the community of learners to
invest in its future and provide a safe and welcoming environment to
hone knowledge and skills. Our goal is to foster growth in our
facilities, a conducive place where we can develop future leaders
and successful business owners."
Present at the
inauguration are CARD MRI Property Management (CMPMI) President
Maida Decano, CMDI President Dr. Edzel A. Ramos, with the CARD MRI
advisers, key officers and clients.
The CMDI Lubao facility is
located at Jose Abad Santos Avenue, Lubao, Pampanga.
The opening of this CMDI
Pampanga facility is an addition to its existing campuses in Bay and
San Pablo City in Laguna, Pasay in National Capital Region, Baguio
in Benquet, Tagum City in Davao del Norte, and Buenavista in Agusan
del Norte.
CMDI is dedicated to
providing exceptional practitioner-led training and education
services to create competent and dedicated individuals who can
empower, and uplift socio-economically challenged families. Since
its establishment in 2000, CMDI has been instrumental in producing
passionate and skilled men and women who manage and lead various
institutions and enterprises.
The opening of their new
training facility demonstrates CMDI's continuous efforts towards
providing accessible and quality education, fostering growth in
communities across the Philippines.