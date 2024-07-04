BotiCARD, Inc. expands
operations with its 20th branch in Infanta, Quezon
The
Infanta community celebrated the new expansion of BotiCARD
in their community. The clients received free health and
wellness checkups as part of the institution's mission to
meet the medical needs of our countrymen.
By
MARY ROSE JAVIER
July 4, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – The pharmaceutical arm of CARD MRI, BotiCARD, Inc., opened its new
pharmacy in Infanta, Quezon on June 28, 2024. This expansion is
significant to fulfill the pharmacy's goal of giving communities
access to high-quality healthcare products and services.
BotiCARD aims to ensure that more individuals have access to
convenient and affordable but high-quality healthcare products. The
Infanta branch will offer a variety of affordable generic and
branded medications, basic medical supplies, hygiene products, and
other essential pharmacy items to the local community.
"Generic medicines offer the same dosage, quality, and effectiveness
as brand-name drugs, but at a more affordable price that is
accessible to most individuals. We strongly advocate for the use of
generic medicines because they meet the needs of our clients,"
Aquino explained, said BotiCARD President Rosenda P. Aquino during
the inauguration.
Located at Bonifacio Street, Poblacion 1, Infanta, Quezon, the new
BotiCARD branch is now open to the public, ready to serve the
healthcare needs of the Infanta community. As part of the opening
celebration, customers got up to 28% discount on selected
medications and vitamins, free health checkups, free tooth
extraction, and free blood pressure monitoring.
Established in 2011, BotiCARD, Inc. is part of the CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of institutions
dedicated to eradicating poverty and improving the lives of Filipino
families.
BotiCARD continues to strengthen its commitment to improving the
health and wellness of communities across the Philippines.