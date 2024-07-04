BotiCARD, Inc. expands operations with its 20th branch in Infanta, Quezon



The Infanta community celebrated the new expansion of BotiCARD in their community. The clients received free health and wellness checkups as part of the institution's mission to meet the medical needs of our countrymen.

By MARY ROSE JAVIER

July 4, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – The pharmaceutical arm of CARD MRI, BotiCARD, Inc., opened its new pharmacy in Infanta, Quezon on June 28, 2024. This expansion is significant to fulfill the pharmacy's goal of giving communities access to high-quality healthcare products and services.

BotiCARD aims to ensure that more individuals have access to convenient and affordable but high-quality healthcare products. The Infanta branch will offer a variety of affordable generic and branded medications, basic medical supplies, hygiene products, and other essential pharmacy items to the local community.

"Generic medicines offer the same dosage, quality, and effectiveness as brand-name drugs, but at a more affordable price that is accessible to most individuals. We strongly advocate for the use of generic medicines because they meet the needs of our clients," Aquino explained, said BotiCARD President Rosenda P. Aquino during the inauguration.

Located at Bonifacio Street, Poblacion 1, Infanta, Quezon, the new BotiCARD branch is now open to the public, ready to serve the healthcare needs of the Infanta community. As part of the opening celebration, customers got up to 28% discount on selected medications and vitamins, free health checkups, free tooth extraction, and free blood pressure monitoring.

Established in 2011, BotiCARD, Inc. is part of the CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of institutions dedicated to eradicating poverty and improving the lives of Filipino families.