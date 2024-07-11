NMP and NEDA VIII sign
MOA to expand maritime training to Luzon
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
July 11, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the National Economic and
Development Authority (NEDA) Regional Office VIII signed a
Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on July 11, 2024 at the Zamal Hall,
NEDA Regional Office VIII, marking a significant milestone in the
enhancement of the Philippines' maritime training capabilities. This
agreement aims to conduct a feasibility study on expanding NMP’s
training operations to Luzon, an initiative aligned with the
government's transformational strategies in social and human
development as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP)
2023-2028 and the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) 2028.
This expansion is crucial
for the continuous development and competitiveness of Filipino
seafarers in the global maritime industry. By extending NMP's reach
to Luzon, the project aims to upgrade the skills of Filipino
seafarers, thereby enhancing their employability and reinforcing the
Philippines as a primary source of skilled maritime professionals.
The primary objectives of this MOA include strengthening the
NMP-NEDA institutional set-up to support a responsive and timely
expansion, conducting project preparation activities, and
establishing an efficient maritime management structure for NMP-Luzon.
The MOA outlines critical
activities essential for advancing the project, including organizing
a Project Management Development Team to prepare necessary
documents. Key task is developing a comprehensive Terms of Reference
(TOR) for consultancy services procurement, with a writeshop
scheduled on 16 July 2024. This session will gather NMP and NEDA
VIII teams to formulate TOR standards, supported by preparatory
activities like writeshops and data provision.
NMP Executive Director
Victor A. Del Rosario expressed his sincere appreciation to NEDA for
sealing the MOA. 'Your technical expertise in crafting a TOR for
consultancy services to conduct a feasibility study for NMP's Luzon
expansion is critical,' he emphasized. 'We are thrilled by the
successful securing of P10 million funding, underscoring President
Marcos's commitment to enhancing maritime training post-EMSA. The
seafaring industry's $7 billion annual contribution to the economy
is significant, and expanding NMP's services across Luzon aligns
with our strategic national objectives," he added.
Meanwhile, NEDA Regional
Director Meylene C. Rosales conveyed her appreciation for the
collaboration and commitment to advancing maritime training and
development in the Philippines. "I am deeply grateful for the trust
placed in NEDA, and I want to reaffirm my continued commitment to
NMP, where I have been involved in special activities for the
longest time. I am thrilled that NEDA Region 8 will support us on
this journey, and I am also thankful to my team. With this dedicated
group, I assure NMP that you have our full support," she affirmed.
The roles and
responsibilities of each party have been clearly delineated to
ensure effective cooperation. The agreement takes effect upon
signing and remains in full force unless terminated by either party
with a written notice of termination, requiring the other party's
consent within thirty days upon receipt of the notice. It will
terminate upon the completion of the feasibility study.
This undertaking is poised
to have a profound impact on the Philippine maritime industry. By
increasing accessibility to high-quality maritime training, the
project will help meet the evolving demands of the international
maritime labor market. This initiative builds upon NMP's historical
investment in maritime training infrastructure, with the acquisition
of a 2.2-hectare lot in Tanza, Cavite in 1995. It ensures that
Filipino seafarers remain competitive and continue to contribute
significantly to the global shipping industry.
Furthermore, the project
underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the
income-earning abilities of Filipinos, thereby contributing to the
socio-economic prosperity of seafarers and their families.