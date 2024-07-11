NMP and NEDA VIII sign MOA to expand maritime training to Luzon

By National Maritime Polytechnic

July 11, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Regional Office VIII signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on July 11, 2024 at the Zamal Hall, NEDA Regional Office VIII, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of the Philippines' maritime training capabilities. This agreement aims to conduct a feasibility study on expanding NMP’s training operations to Luzon, an initiative aligned with the government's transformational strategies in social and human development as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 and the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) 2028.

This expansion is crucial for the continuous development and competitiveness of Filipino seafarers in the global maritime industry. By extending NMP's reach to Luzon, the project aims to upgrade the skills of Filipino seafarers, thereby enhancing their employability and reinforcing the Philippines as a primary source of skilled maritime professionals. The primary objectives of this MOA include strengthening the NMP-NEDA institutional set-up to support a responsive and timely expansion, conducting project preparation activities, and establishing an efficient maritime management structure for NMP-Luzon.

The MOA outlines critical activities essential for advancing the project, including organizing a Project Management Development Team to prepare necessary documents. Key task is developing a comprehensive Terms of Reference (TOR) for consultancy services procurement, with a writeshop scheduled on 16 July 2024. This session will gather NMP and NEDA VIII teams to formulate TOR standards, supported by preparatory activities like writeshops and data provision.

NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario expressed his sincere appreciation to NEDA for sealing the MOA. 'Your technical expertise in crafting a TOR for consultancy services to conduct a feasibility study for NMP's Luzon expansion is critical,' he emphasized. 'We are thrilled by the successful securing of P10 million funding, underscoring President Marcos's commitment to enhancing maritime training post-EMSA. The seafaring industry's $7 billion annual contribution to the economy is significant, and expanding NMP's services across Luzon aligns with our strategic national objectives," he added.

Meanwhile, NEDA Regional Director Meylene C. Rosales conveyed her appreciation for the collaboration and commitment to advancing maritime training and development in the Philippines. "I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in NEDA, and I want to reaffirm my continued commitment to NMP, where I have been involved in special activities for the longest time. I am thrilled that NEDA Region 8 will support us on this journey, and I am also thankful to my team. With this dedicated group, I assure NMP that you have our full support," she affirmed.

The roles and responsibilities of each party have been clearly delineated to ensure effective cooperation. The agreement takes effect upon signing and remains in full force unless terminated by either party with a written notice of termination, requiring the other party's consent within thirty days upon receipt of the notice. It will terminate upon the completion of the feasibility study.

This undertaking is poised to have a profound impact on the Philippine maritime industry. By increasing accessibility to high-quality maritime training, the project will help meet the evolving demands of the international maritime labor market. This initiative builds upon NMP's historical investment in maritime training infrastructure, with the acquisition of a 2.2-hectare lot in Tanza, Cavite in 1995. It ensures that Filipino seafarers remain competitive and continue to contribute significantly to the global shipping industry.