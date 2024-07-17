Midwife charged for selling six-day old baby

By NACC

July 17, 2024

QUEZON CITY – In a significant breakthrough during the National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Awareness Month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) – Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-AHTRAD) in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) rescued a six-day-old baby, and arrested a midwife allegedly involved in facilitating illegal online adoption in an entrapment operation held in Muntinlupa City last July 16, Tuesday.

The investigation, spearheaded by the NBI-AHTRAD, began when the DOJ-IACAT's Cyber Tip Center flagged the suspect’s suspicious activity on Facebook.

The tip-off indicated that the suspect was allegedly selling a baby through a social media account under a different name.

Arrested was a 51-year-old midwife, who offered a six-day-old baby, alias "Angel," for P25,000.

The accused waived her right to preliminary investigation during the inquest proceedings held last July 17, Wednesday at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Ermita Manila.

She is charged for violating Republic Act (RA) 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination”, and the RA 9208 or the “Anti-Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Act”, as amended by RA 10364, and RA 11862.

The rescued newborn was immediately handed over to the DSWD for proper care and protection.

National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada was present during the inquest proceedings, and lauded the operation of the NBI, saying, "This arrest is a crucial step in our relentless fight against child trafficking, and illegal adoption. The NACC is to chair the newly-created DOJ-IACAT-Technical Working Group on Anti-Illegal Adoption.”

“We commend the NBI and all involved agencies for their swift and decisive action. The NACC remains committed to protecting the welfare of children and ensuring that those who exploit them are brought to justice. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities."

Estrada reiterated the commitment of the DSWD, NACC, DOJ through the NBI, and other partner agencies to combat child trafficking, illegal online adoption, and protect vulnerable children from potential exploitation.