Midwife charged for
selling six-day old baby
By
NACC
July 17, 2024
QUEZON CITY – In a
significant breakthrough during the National Anti-Trafficking in
Persons Awareness Month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) –
Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), National Bureau of
Investigation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-AHTRAD) in
coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
rescued a six-day-old baby, and arrested a midwife allegedly
involved in facilitating illegal online adoption in an entrapment
operation held in Muntinlupa City last July 16, Tuesday.
The investigation,
spearheaded by the NBI-AHTRAD, began when the DOJ-IACAT's Cyber Tip
Center flagged the suspect’s suspicious activity on Facebook.
The tip-off indicated that
the suspect was allegedly selling a baby through a social media
account under a different name.
Arrested was a 51-year-old
midwife, who offered a six-day-old baby, alias "Angel," for P25,000.
The accused waived her
right to preliminary investigation during the inquest proceedings
held last July 17, Wednesday at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in
Ermita Manila.
She is charged for
violating Republic Act (RA) 7610 or the “Special Protection of
Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination”, and the
RA 9208 or the “Anti-Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Act”, as amended
by RA 10364, and RA 11862.
The rescued newborn was
immediately handed over to the DSWD for proper care and protection.
National Authority for
Child Care (NACC) Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada was
present during the inquest proceedings, and lauded the operation of
the NBI, saying, "This arrest is a crucial step in our relentless
fight against child trafficking, and illegal adoption. The NACC is
to chair the newly-created DOJ-IACAT-Technical Working Group on
Anti-Illegal Adoption.”
“We commend the NBI and
all involved agencies for their swift and decisive action. The NACC
remains committed to protecting the welfare of children and ensuring
that those who exploit them are brought to justice. We urge the
public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to
the authorities."
Estrada reiterated the
commitment of the DSWD, NACC, DOJ through the NBI, and other partner
agencies to combat child trafficking, illegal online adoption, and
protect vulnerable children from potential exploitation.
Meanwhile, the NACC also
provided a certification to the NBI which validated that the suspect
did not undergo the legal adoption process before the agency.