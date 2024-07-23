2 Eastern Samar towns declared ‘NPA-free’

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

July 23, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – The respective local government units (LGUs) of Hernani and Maydolong in this province have declared their municipalities in a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) earlier this week.

The declaration that were spearheaded by their Municipal Mayors mark a significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability.

Both ceremonies were attended by key local officials, including Hon. Amado L. Candido, Mayor and Chairman, Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) in Hernani, and Hon. Godofredo T. Garado, Mayor and Chair of MTF-ELCAC in Maydolong. Other notable attendees include Hon. Ben P. Evardone, Governor of Eastern Samar, represented by Engr. Joselito Mutia, Provincial Task Force-ELCAC Spokesperson and Hon. Ralph Vincent Evardone, Board member, Eastern Samar.

Military and police officials such as Colonel Rico Amaro, Deputy Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Bugaoan, Acting Commanding Officer of the 78th Infantry Battalion represented by Major Lyndon C Arpon, Battalion Executive Officer, and Police Colonel Emmerson Badilla, Deputy Police Department, Eastern Samar Provincial Police Office and Police Captain Rongy Cidro, Chief of Police Hernani and Police Lieutenant Eduardo Sande of Maydolong are also present in the ceremony.

The highlights of the event included the signing of Memoranda of Agreement (MOAs) and Pledges of Commitment, alongside the simultaneous release of white doves, symbolizing peace and new beginnings.

Both Mayors expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to achieving SIPSC in their municipalities. They emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress and a better quality of life for their constituents. The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to sustaining the stable peace and security in Hernani and Maydolong.

Col Amaro congratulated the municipalities of Hernani and Maydolong for their active cooperation in the mission of achieving peace and tranquility in the whole province of Eastern Samar.

"With our declaration of Hernani and Maydolong as being in a Stable Internal Peace and Security Conditions, we affirm our continued patnership with you for the benefit of your constituents. Hindi kayo iiwanan ng Army. Yung pinirmahan namin is not just a statement of our responsibilities but it is a commitment that we will continue to serve the people of Hernani and Maydolong, that we will continue to support lahat ng endeavors ninyo lalong-lalo na sa socio-economic services," Amaro concluded.