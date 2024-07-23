2 Eastern Samar towns
declared ‘NPA-free’
By
802nd Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
July 23, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– The respective local government units (LGUs) of Hernani and
Maydolong in this province have declared their municipalities in a
state of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC)
earlier this week.
The declaration that were
spearheaded by their Municipal Mayors mark a significant milestone
in their ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability.
Both ceremonies were
attended by key local officials, including Hon. Amado L. Candido,
Mayor and Chairman, Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist
Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) in Hernani, and Hon. Godofredo T. Garado,
Mayor and Chair of MTF-ELCAC in Maydolong. Other notable attendees
include Hon. Ben P. Evardone, Governor of Eastern Samar, represented
by Engr. Joselito Mutia, Provincial Task Force-ELCAC Spokesperson
and Hon. Ralph Vincent Evardone, Board member, Eastern Samar.
Military and police
officials such as Colonel Rico Amaro, Deputy Brigade Commander of
the 802nd Infantry Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Bugaoan,
Acting Commanding Officer of the 78th Infantry Battalion represented
by Major Lyndon C Arpon, Battalion Executive Officer, and Police
Colonel Emmerson Badilla, Deputy Police Department, Eastern Samar
Provincial Police Office and Police Captain Rongy Cidro, Chief of
Police Hernani and Police Lieutenant Eduardo Sande of Maydolong are
also present in the ceremony.
The highlights of the
event included the signing of Memoranda of Agreement (MOAs) and
Pledges of Commitment, alongside the simultaneous release of white
doves, symbolizing peace and new beginnings.
Both Mayors expressed
their gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to achieving
SIPSC in their municipalities. They emphasized that this milestone
paves the way for further progress and a better quality of life for
their constituents. The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police,
and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)
reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to sustaining the
stable peace and security in Hernani and Maydolong.
Col Amaro congratulated
the municipalities of Hernani and Maydolong for their active
cooperation in the mission of achieving peace and tranquility in the
whole province of Eastern Samar.
"With our declaration of
Hernani and Maydolong as being in a Stable Internal Peace and
Security Conditions, we affirm our continued patnership with you for
the benefit of your constituents. Hindi kayo iiwanan ng Army. Yung
pinirmahan namin is not just a statement of our responsibilities but
it is a commitment that we will continue to serve the people of
Hernani and Maydolong, that we will continue to support lahat ng
endeavors ninyo lalong-lalo na sa socio-economic services," Amaro
concluded.
Meanwhile, Brigadier
General Noel Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade,
praised the municipalities for their dedication to maintaining a
secured environment. Vestuir highlighted the collaboration and
efforts of the local government units and their communities in
achieving SIPSC.