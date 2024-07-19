News article
2 high-powered firearms seized in Northern Samar clash

Recovered firearms in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA
July 19, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The troops of the 52nd Infantry Battalion of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division were engaged in an armed encounter with the members of the Regional Guerilla Unit (RGU), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Barangay Lonoy, Gamay, Northern Samar, on July 18, 2024.

A 30-minute encounter ensued after the government troops conducted an operation following a report from concerned citizens on the presence of armed men passing in the outskirts of Barangay Lonoy.

After the encounter, the troops seized two M16 rifles, 13 ponchos, and other personal belongings of the insurgents.

The Commanding Officer of 52nd Infantry Battalion attributed the success of the operation to the timely and relevant information provided by the residents.

“We are grateful for the cooperation of the people of Gamay, Northern Samar, particularly the residents of Barangays Lonoy and GM Osias. Their vigilance and willingness to report the presence of Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) in their communities are crucial for maintaining peace and fostering progress,” said Lt. Col. Garcia.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo also commended the residents for their help and cooperation in the government’s pursuit of peace.

“The cooperation of the residents to the government troops is a true manifestation that they are now free from the deceptions of the Communist Terrorist Groups. We all know that the community plays a vital role in our pursuit of ending the decades-long insurgency problem and we are grateful that they are now helping us and supports our campaigns and programs,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo expressed.

Maj.Gen. Ligayo reiterated that the government troops will continue to be relentless in their operations against the Communist Terrorist Groups.

“We are serious in our pursuit of peace; I assure you that we will continue to be relentless in our operations to finally put an end to these terrorists. And as for those who would like to surrender, we the government troops, are willing to help you as you start your life anew,” said Maj. Gen. Ligayo.

 

 