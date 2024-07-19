2 high-powered firearms
seized in Northern Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 19, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The troops of the 52nd Infantry Battalion of the 8th Infantry
“Stormtroopers” Division were engaged in an armed encounter with the
members of the Regional Guerilla Unit (RGU), Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Barangay
Lonoy, Gamay, Northern Samar, on July 18, 2024.
A 30-minute encounter
ensued after the government troops conducted an operation following
a report from concerned citizens on the presence of armed men
passing in the outskirts of Barangay Lonoy.
After the encounter, the
troops seized two M16 rifles, 13 ponchos, and other personal
belongings of the insurgents.
The Commanding Officer of
52nd Infantry Battalion attributed the success of the operation to
the timely and relevant information provided by the residents.
“We are grateful for the
cooperation of the people of Gamay, Northern Samar, particularly the
residents of Barangays Lonoy and GM Osias. Their vigilance and
willingness to report the presence of Communist New People’s Army
Terrorists (CNTs) in their communities are crucial for maintaining
peace and fostering progress,” said Lt. Col. Garcia.
Meanwhile, the 8th
Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo also
commended the residents for their help and cooperation in the
government’s pursuit of peace.
“The cooperation of the
residents to the government troops is a true manifestation that they
are now free from the deceptions of the Communist Terrorist Groups.
We all know that the community plays a vital role in our pursuit of
ending the decades-long insurgency problem and we are grateful that
they are now helping us and supports our campaigns and programs,”
Maj.Gen. Ligayo expressed.
Maj.Gen. Ligayo reiterated
that the government troops will continue to be relentless in their
operations against the Communist Terrorist Groups.
“We are serious in our
pursuit of peace; I assure you that we will continue to be
relentless in our operations to finally put an end to these
terrorists. And as for those who would like to surrender, we the
government troops, are willing to help you as you start your life
anew,” said Maj. Gen. Ligayo.