Road slope protection built in Brgy. Cabacungan to protect motorists

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
July 18, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO has recently completed a road slope protection in Brgy. Cabacungan, Calbayog City funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

The project has a revised contract amount of P25.57 million.

This structure along the national highway spans a total of 46 meters (two sections) and a height that varies from 2.5-3 meters. Along with it is the construction of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with the same length as the slope protection and width of 3.35 meters with shouldering and parapet .

This area of the national highway is a sharp curve, thus, the structure built will help stabilize the road. The slope protection will play a crucial role in mitigating the risks associated with unstable terrain especially that more vehicles pass through here.

 

 