Road slope protection
built in Brgy. Cabacungan to protect motorists
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
July 18, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First DEO has recently completed a road slope protection in
Brgy. Cabacungan, Calbayog City funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.
The project has a revised
contract amount of P25.57 million.
This structure along the
national highway spans a total of 46 meters (two sections) and a
height that varies from 2.5-3 meters. Along with it is the
construction of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with the
same length as the slope protection and width of 3.35 meters with
shouldering and parapet .
This area of the national
highway is a sharp curve, thus, the structure built will help
stabilize the road. The slope protection will play a crucial role in
mitigating the risks associated with unstable terrain especially
that more vehicles pass through here.