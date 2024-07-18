Road slope protection built in Brgy. Cabacungan to protect motorists

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

July 18, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO has recently completed a road slope protection in Brgy. Cabacungan, Calbayog City funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

The project has a revised contract amount of P25.57 million.

This structure along the national highway spans a total of 46 meters (two sections) and a height that varies from 2.5-3 meters. Along with it is the construction of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with the same length as the slope protection and width of 3.35 meters with shouldering and parapet .