Crafting dreams
together
|
Susana
Grabillo and her husband proudly displayed their
handcrafted bags in their newly constructed concrete
home, reflecting their success in every life's
challenges.
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
July 19, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
Susana Grabillo, 55, from Barangay Basiao, Basey, Samar, continues
to weave her dreams into a thriving venture with her husband on her
side.
Susana started helping her
parents at an early age. She initially weaved mats alongside her
mother in Saob Cave, while her father worked as a fisherman. Her
exposure to weaving from a young age enabled her to develop skills
in the craft.
As a child, she was always
eager to assist her parents. She began selling various fruits in
their barangay, which helped her buy school supplies.
In 1979, Susana's family
relocated to Manila where they made a living selling eggs. Despite
the challenges, she completed her elementary and high school
education. In 1994, she took a six-month vocational sewing course in
a facility in Pasay.
“I persevered in learning
sewing because I have bigger dreams for myself and my family. I know
I can do more," she said.
Susana got a job at a
sewing factory in Taguig soon after receiving her certificate, then
to Sucat after six months. She eventually settled in Makati, where
she spent many years sewing dresses for dolls. During this time, she
met her now husband, who had been a tricycle driver in Manila.
The couple decided to get
married in 1996 and settled in Pasay to start their own family. They
lived there for years before moving back to Samar in 2001. They
resided with her in-laws until they could build their own house.
"My brother-in-law loaned
us P1,500, which we used as capital to raise native pigs in 2006. We
began with a sow and sold the piglets. For two years, this provided
for our family's needs," Susana said.
Due to the challenges of
pig farming, Susana transitioned to cooking and selling pancakes and
ice candy in a school close to their home while her husband worked
as a helper in a handicrafts factory. Her husband gradually learned
the weaving himself just by observing.
They got inspired to start
a handicraft business as it was easy for Susana to learn weaving
with her skills in sewing. In 2012, with just P700.00, they began
crafting slippers and coin purses from tikog grass. Over time, their
product line grew to woven bags, baskets, and mats.
"My husband became my
business partner. He would sketch product ideas, and I would figure
out how to bring them to life. This is how we expanded our weaving
skills and knowledge," Susana said.
Their business was
thriving until typhoon Yolanda struck in 2013. All their products
and weaving materials were destroyed, including their home. During
this time they received support from NGOs and CARD Bank, a
microfinance-oriented rural bank they had been a client since 2011.
"Even before Yolanda
struck, CARD Bank supported my business. I frequently applied for
loans to add to our capital. After Yolanda, I again utilized my
loans to purchase materials and restart," she said.
They slowly regained their
strength to start again, setting up a small hut to display a few
handicrafts they made. Fortunately, they found buyers from Manila,
Davao, and Cebu. They also seized the opportunity to bring their
handicrafts to Manila and participate in trade fairs, further
expanding their customer base.
The pandemic in 2020 posed
no hindrance to them as orders continued to flow. With her husband
by her side, they continued weaving in their small hut until they
were able to rebuild a concrete house in 2022.
"We are immensely thankful
to CARD Bank because, without the loans they provided, we wouldn't
have been able to sustain our handicraft business. They also opened
up greater opportunities for us; now we are suppliers to Mga Likha
Ni Inay," Susana expressed gratefully. MLNI is a member institution
of CARD MRI that aims to support microfinance clients in marketing
locally made products.
Susana's coin purses and
laptop bags are now available at the Mga Likha Ni Inay store,
providing a new way to introduce their product to more customers.
Currently, Susana has an
existing loan of P50,000 at CARD Bank, Inc., and plans to apply for
a bigger loan in the future to further expand her business.
For Susana, maintaining
hope and resilience during uncertain times is crucial. Despite
facing numerous challenges in life, she persevered with her dream,
and her determination has been rewarded with a thriving venture.