Crafting dreams together



Susana Grabillo and her husband proudly displayed their handcrafted bags in their newly constructed concrete home, reflecting their success in every life's challenges.

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

July 19, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – Susana Grabillo, 55, from Barangay Basiao, Basey, Samar, continues to weave her dreams into a thriving venture with her husband on her side.

Susana started helping her parents at an early age. She initially weaved mats alongside her mother in Saob Cave, while her father worked as a fisherman. Her exposure to weaving from a young age enabled her to develop skills in the craft.

As a child, she was always eager to assist her parents. She began selling various fruits in their barangay, which helped her buy school supplies.

In 1979, Susana's family relocated to Manila where they made a living selling eggs. Despite the challenges, she completed her elementary and high school education. In 1994, she took a six-month vocational sewing course in a facility in Pasay.

“I persevered in learning sewing because I have bigger dreams for myself and my family. I know I can do more," she said.

Susana got a job at a sewing factory in Taguig soon after receiving her certificate, then to Sucat after six months. She eventually settled in Makati, where she spent many years sewing dresses for dolls. During this time, she met her now husband, who had been a tricycle driver in Manila.

The couple decided to get married in 1996 and settled in Pasay to start their own family. They lived there for years before moving back to Samar in 2001. They resided with her in-laws until they could build their own house.

"My brother-in-law loaned us P1,500, which we used as capital to raise native pigs in 2006. We began with a sow and sold the piglets. For two years, this provided for our family's needs," Susana said.

Due to the challenges of pig farming, Susana transitioned to cooking and selling pancakes and ice candy in a school close to their home while her husband worked as a helper in a handicrafts factory. Her husband gradually learned the weaving himself just by observing.

They got inspired to start a handicraft business as it was easy for Susana to learn weaving with her skills in sewing. In 2012, with just P700.00, they began crafting slippers and coin purses from tikog grass. Over time, their product line grew to woven bags, baskets, and mats.

"My husband became my business partner. He would sketch product ideas, and I would figure out how to bring them to life. This is how we expanded our weaving skills and knowledge," Susana said.

Their business was thriving until typhoon Yolanda struck in 2013. All their products and weaving materials were destroyed, including their home. During this time they received support from NGOs and CARD Bank, a microfinance-oriented rural bank they had been a client since 2011.

"Even before Yolanda struck, CARD Bank supported my business. I frequently applied for loans to add to our capital. After Yolanda, I again utilized my loans to purchase materials and restart," she said.

They slowly regained their strength to start again, setting up a small hut to display a few handicrafts they made. Fortunately, they found buyers from Manila, Davao, and Cebu. They also seized the opportunity to bring their handicrafts to Manila and participate in trade fairs, further expanding their customer base.

The pandemic in 2020 posed no hindrance to them as orders continued to flow. With her husband by her side, they continued weaving in their small hut until they were able to rebuild a concrete house in 2022.

"We are immensely thankful to CARD Bank because, without the loans they provided, we wouldn't have been able to sustain our handicraft business. They also opened up greater opportunities for us; now we are suppliers to Mga Likha Ni Inay," Susana expressed gratefully. MLNI is a member institution of CARD MRI that aims to support microfinance clients in marketing locally made products.

Susana's coin purses and laptop bags are now available at the Mga Likha Ni Inay store, providing a new way to introduce their product to more customers.

Currently, Susana has an existing loan of P50,000 at CARD Bank, Inc., and plans to apply for a bigger loan in the future to further expand her business.