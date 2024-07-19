Brgy. Palanogon in
Calbayog City gets new road
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
July 19, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – A
new road has been constructed and completed ahead of time from
Barangay Palanogon heading to Barangay Hibatang in Calbayog City
with a contract amount of P9.8 million.
This is funded under the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2024.
A Portland Cement Concrete
Pavement (PCCP) is made that spans 300 meters and width of 3.05
meters (two lanes). As of this time, said length of PCCP is within
Brgy. Palanogon only.
These areas may not be
called without physical access but going there is very challenging
since it can only be accessed on foot or through “habal-habal” which
is tough for those who wants to travel their products to the nearest
marketplace as well as those students or residents living therein.
The new road will boost
local connectivity which means having access to rural communities.
In that way, there are no obstacles in obtaining health, education
and other social services. In addition, their ability to take
advantage of employment and business opportunities are now easy.