Brgy. Palanogon in Calbayog City gets new road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
July 19, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – A new road has been constructed and completed ahead of time from Barangay Palanogon heading to Barangay Hibatang in Calbayog City with a contract amount of P9.8 million.

This is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2024.

A Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) is made that spans 300 meters and width of 3.05 meters (two lanes). As of this time, said length of PCCP is within Brgy. Palanogon only.

These areas may not be called without physical access but going there is very challenging since it can only be accessed on foot or through “habal-habal” which is tough for those who wants to travel their products to the nearest marketplace as well as those students or residents living therein.

The new road will boost local connectivity which means having access to rural communities. In that way, there are no obstacles in obtaining health, education and other social services. In addition, their ability to take advantage of employment and business opportunities are now easy.

 

 