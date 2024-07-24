78th IB, NNC-8 among
DAR’s top institutional buyers
Atty.
Robert Anthony Yu, Regional Director of the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas, received the award
for the National Nutrition Council Region 8, as second
highest institutional buyer among NNCs nationwide of
products of agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs).
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
July 24, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – For
the second time in two consecutive years, the 78th Infantry
“Warrior” Batallion, based in Borongan, Eastern Samar, was
recognized by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) as among the
top institutional markets of products of agrarian reform
beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in the country.
The 78IB entered into a
marketing agreement with the San Gabriel Integrated Farmers
Association (SAGIFA). Under the said agreement, the SAGIFA will
serve as 78IB’s supplier of agricultural products for the daily food
requirements of military personnel.
In 2023, the 78IB’s
purchases with SAGIFA reached P310,090.00 making them the top
institutional buyer among the Philippine Army of ARBOs’ products
under the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) project.
PAHP is a government
initiative to promote food security, lessen poverty and mitigate
hunger by 2030. It is a joint effort of various government agencies
which include the Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Jail
Management and Penology (BJMP), Department of Social Welfare and
Development (DSWD), National Nutrition Council (NNC), Armed Forces
of the Philippines (AFP), Department of Education DepEd) and local
government units (LGUs) who will serve as institutional markets for
ARBO products.
Lieutenant Colonel Joseph
Bugaoan, 78IB acting commanding officer, received the award from DAR
Undersecretary for Support Services, Rowena Niña Taduran, during the
awarding rites held at Sequoia Hotel in Quezon City on June 27 this
year.
On the same occasion, the
National Nutrition Council (NNC) in Eastern Visayas was likewise
recognized as second highest purchaser among NNCs nationwide in 2023
with a combined purchases from two ARBOs in Leyte reaching P2.3
million.
NNC Eastern Visayas
engaged with Tagbawto-Hilusig Communal Irrigators Association in
Hilongos, Leyte and the Omaganhan Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative
in Tabango, Leyte for NNC’s Tutok Kainan Dietary Supplementation
Program.
Atty. Robert Anthony Yu,
DAR Regional Director in Eastern Visayas, expressed his gratitude to
the 78IB, NNC and all institutional buyers for engaging with the
ARBOs serving as stable markets for their products.
Meanwhile, the DAR
Leyte-Biliran and the DAR Eastern Samar provincial offices were also
recognized for their invaluable contribution in the empowerment and
improvement of the socio-economic welfare of the agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) involved in the implementation of the PAHP
project in 2023.
Roberto Cajipe, Agrarian
Reform Program Officer II (ARPO II) and PAHP point person in Leyte,
and Jocyne Nizza Palacio, ARPO I and PAHP point person in Eastern
Samar were likewise recognized for their remarkable efforts in
assisting the ARBOs sustain the supply of food requirements of the
NNC Eastern Visayas and the 78IB, respectively, in 2023.
Further, Chief Agrarian
Reform Program Officer (CARPO) Celso Cidro of DAR Eastern Samar was
also recognized as outstanding provincial chief of the Program
Beneficiaries Development (PBD) Division in the implementation of
the PAHP project last year.