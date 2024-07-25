Bigger and Better:
BotiCARD Dolores Branch moves to new location
BotiCARD
President Ms. Rosenda Aquino (5th from right, middle row)
alongside BotiCARD Operations Director Ms. Florife Reynido
(6th from right, middle row), BotiCARD Cluster Manager 2 Mr.
Jame Rachel Yaneza (7th from right, middle row), BotiCARD
Cluster Manager 4 Ms. Merrie Joie Prenciona (4th from left,
middle row), Pharmacy Assistant OIC BCI Dolores Branch Ms.
Khristine Joy Aureus (4th from right, middle row), attended
the relocation of the branch along with other officers and
staff.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
July 25, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
BotiCARD Dolores branch officially relocated its building on July
15, 2024, in support of its mission to provide quality, affordable,
and accessible healthcare and personal care products and health
services to Filipino families.
“As we combat the cycle of
poverty while improving the health and wellness of people, we will
continue to advocate for quality affordable medicines, health
supplies, hygiene products, and selected supplements. It is a basic
right every Filipino should enjoy,” said BotiCARD President Rosenda
P. Aquino.
As part of the branch's
relocation, free medical consultation, dental extraction, blood
pressure monitoring, and other freebies like a 28% discount are also
provided for those who attended the event.
“Through the range of
BotiCARD services, we hope to reach more communities to provide the
quality products and services they deserve,” Aquino added.
The branch's new building
is located at Marquez Street, Barangay Bagong Anyo, Dolores, Quezon.
Established in 2011,
BotiCARD is a member institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing
Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of institutions sharing the same
goal and objective of poverty eradication and improving the lives of
Filipino families.
As of June 2024, BotiCARD
has 20 pharmacies and serves more than 2 million clients across the
country.