Bigger and Better: BotiCARD Dolores Branch moves to new location



BotiCARD President Ms. Rosenda Aquino (5th from right, middle row) alongside BotiCARD Operations Director Ms. Florife Reynido (6th from right, middle row), BotiCARD Cluster Manager 2 Mr. Jame Rachel Yaneza (7th from right, middle row), BotiCARD Cluster Manager 4 Ms. Merrie Joie Prenciona (4th from left, middle row), Pharmacy Assistant OIC BCI Dolores Branch Ms. Khristine Joy Aureus (4th from right, middle row), attended the relocation of the branch along with other officers and staff.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

July 25, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – BotiCARD Dolores branch officially relocated its building on July 15, 2024, in support of its mission to provide quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare and personal care products and health services to Filipino families.

“As we combat the cycle of poverty while improving the health and wellness of people, we will continue to advocate for quality affordable medicines, health supplies, hygiene products, and selected supplements. It is a basic right every Filipino should enjoy,” said BotiCARD President Rosenda P. Aquino.

As part of the branch's relocation, free medical consultation, dental extraction, blood pressure monitoring, and other freebies like a 28% discount are also provided for those who attended the event.

“Through the range of BotiCARD services, we hope to reach more communities to provide the quality products and services they deserve,” Aquino added.

The branch's new building is located at Marquez Street, Barangay Bagong Anyo, Dolores, Quezon.

Established in 2011, BotiCARD is a member institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of institutions sharing the same goal and objective of poverty eradication and improving the lives of Filipino families.