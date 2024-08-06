DPWH-Samar I finishes
widening of Sinidman Bridge
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 6, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY –
DPWH-Samar First District Engineering Office recently completes the
widening of Sinidman Bridge in Brgy. Sinidman Occidental, Calbayog
City funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with
a total revised contract amount of P21.56 million.
The said bridge along
Calbayog-Catarman road is widened with two (2) additional lanes
(left and right) that spans 28.3 meters and width of 3.35 meters
each lane.
The continuous widening of
bridges complements the widening of roads especially along the
national highway. This is to accommodate more vehicles and an easy
and smooth travel experience of motorists.