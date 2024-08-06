News article
DPWH-Samar I finishes widening of Sinidman Bridge

Sinidman Bridge

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 6, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH-Samar First District Engineering Office recently completes the widening of Sinidman Bridge in Brgy. Sinidman Occidental, Calbayog City funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a total revised contract amount of P21.56 million.

The said bridge along Calbayog-Catarman road is widened with two (2) additional lanes (left and right) that spans 28.3 meters and width of 3.35 meters each lane.

The continuous widening of bridges complements the widening of roads especially along the national highway. This is to accommodate more vehicles and an easy and smooth travel experience of motorists.

 

 