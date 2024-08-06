DPWH-Samar I finishes widening of Sinidman Bridge

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

August 6, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH-Samar First District Engineering Office recently completes the widening of Sinidman Bridge in Brgy. Sinidman Occidental, Calbayog City funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a total revised contract amount of P21.56 million.

The said bridge along Calbayog-Catarman road is widened with two (2) additional lanes (left and right) that spans 28.3 meters and width of 3.35 meters each lane.