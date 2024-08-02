8ID celebrates 36th
Anniversary, honors heroes and gallant soldiers
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 2, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army,
celebrated its 36th Founding Anniversary on August 1, 2024, with the
theme “8ID@36: Matatag na Stormtroopers para sa Bagong Pilipinas,”
highlighting the division's heroic efforts in combating insurgency.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID, alongside House Minority Leader and
4PS Partylist Representative Marcelino Libanan, led the anniversary
celebration. They honored the men and women of 8ID for their
significant contributions to achieving the division's goals and
fostering regional development.
As part of the
celebration, the 8ID conferred awards the three former Commanding
Officers for their exceptional service and leadership. The
Distinguished Service Star was awarded to Lieutenant Colonel
Luzelito Betinol of the 87th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel
Arnold Lozada of the 93rd Infantry Battalion, and Lieutenant Colonel
Joemar Buban of the 20th Infantry Battalion.
Likewise, a Gold Cross
Medal was awarded to 2Lt. Guiller Sabido, Cpl. Manuel Cornelio, Cpl.
Marlon Bacnotan, Sgt. Esperidion Java Jr., Sgt. Alfredo Datuin Jr.,
and Cpl Rex Lacambra. These soldiers were recognized for their roles
as platoon leader, platoon sergeant, squad leader, and team leader
during a successful military operation in Sitio Bagti, Brgy. Mabini,
Basey Samar, and Brgy. Osmeña, Las Navas, Northern Samar.
In his address, Maj. Gen.
Ligayo expressed his profound gratitude to the Stormtroopers for
their unwavering commitment and exceptional service.
“Bilang tagapagtaguyod ng
Kapayapaan, nangibabaw sa inyo ang tapang at pagmamahal sa
sinumpaang tungkulin. Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok, ipinakita ninyo ang
isang matatag na Stormtroopers para sa Bagong Pilipinas na siyang
nagbibigay kulay sa ating pagdiriwang,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.
Congressman Marcelino
Libanan also lauded the Stormtroopers for their enduring spirit to
withstand challenges in pursuit of peace.
“Almost four decades have
passed since the birth of the 8th Infantry Division, and our
approaches to the internal strife in our country have evolved. We
have realized that fighting force with force will only result in the
vicious cycle of violence instead we have tried and successfully
showed a whole of government approach that addresses the root causes
of insurgency and as poverty and economic backwardness,” Cong.
Libanan said.
The anniversary also
included a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen heroes of the
8ID namely Sgt. Leo Jabiñar, Sgt. Marvin Calvintos, Cpl. Isagani
Balmes, PFC Reycon Remedio, and PFC Arvien Pajanustan who made the
ultimate sacrifice for peace and development in Eastern Visayas.