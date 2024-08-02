8ID celebrates 36th Anniversary, honors heroes and gallant soldiers

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 2, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, celebrated its 36th Founding Anniversary on August 1, 2024, with the theme “8ID@36: Matatag na Stormtroopers para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” highlighting the division's heroic efforts in combating insurgency.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID, alongside House Minority Leader and 4PS Partylist Representative Marcelino Libanan, led the anniversary celebration. They honored the men and women of 8ID for their significant contributions to achieving the division's goals and fostering regional development.

As part of the celebration, the 8ID conferred awards the three former Commanding Officers for their exceptional service and leadership. The Distinguished Service Star was awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Luzelito Betinol of the 87th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Arnold Lozada of the 93rd Infantry Battalion, and Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Buban of the 20th Infantry Battalion.

Likewise, a Gold Cross Medal was awarded to 2Lt. Guiller Sabido, Cpl. Manuel Cornelio, Cpl. Marlon Bacnotan, Sgt. Esperidion Java Jr., Sgt. Alfredo Datuin Jr., and Cpl Rex Lacambra. These soldiers were recognized for their roles as platoon leader, platoon sergeant, squad leader, and team leader during a successful military operation in Sitio Bagti, Brgy. Mabini, Basey Samar, and Brgy. Osmeña, Las Navas, Northern Samar.

In his address, Maj. Gen. Ligayo expressed his profound gratitude to the Stormtroopers for their unwavering commitment and exceptional service.

“Bilang tagapagtaguyod ng Kapayapaan, nangibabaw sa inyo ang tapang at pagmamahal sa sinumpaang tungkulin. Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok, ipinakita ninyo ang isang matatag na Stormtroopers para sa Bagong Pilipinas na siyang nagbibigay kulay sa ating pagdiriwang,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.

Congressman Marcelino Libanan also lauded the Stormtroopers for their enduring spirit to withstand challenges in pursuit of peace.

“Almost four decades have passed since the birth of the 8th Infantry Division, and our approaches to the internal strife in our country have evolved. We have realized that fighting force with force will only result in the vicious cycle of violence instead we have tried and successfully showed a whole of government approach that addresses the root causes of insurgency and as poverty and economic backwardness,” Cong. Libanan said.