Local Serbisyo Caravan reaches 456 families in Las Navas

By 20th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA

July 27, 2024

LAS NAVAS, Northern Samar – The Local Serbisyo Caravan served 456 families from the clustered barangays of Bulao, Catotoogan, Dolores, and Imelda in Las Navas last Friday, July 26.

This Local Government Unit-led program aims to achieve peace through the unity of local government units, government agencies, non-government organizations, private sector groups, and partner barangay local government units. The caravan provided various services, including medical services, free haircuts, veterinary services, consultations on government services and programs, birth and civil registration, and the distribution of food packs and toys.

Municipal Mayor Arlito A. Tan emphasized the importance of the government reaching out to communities and bringing services closer to the people whenever possible.

Meanwhile, 20th IB Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor highlighted the cooperation of the LGU, LGAs, NGOs, NGAs, private sectors, and the whole community in making the Serbisyo Caravan a successful event. He commended the unity and efforts of everyone involved during the clearing operations of these former conflict-affected barangays, from Community Support Progarm Operations to the sustainment phase of the Retooled CSP and the Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Program (MCSSP). He urged everyone to continue their efforts to achieve the long-time dream of a peaceful and progressive Las Navas.

“Suportahan natin ang mga namumuno sa atin at tanggapin nating may mga responsibilidad na nakaatang sa ating mga balikat. Makakaasa kayong mananatiling nakaalalay at nakasuporta ang 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion sa inyong lahat. Kasama ninyo kami sa bawat hamon na ating kahaharapin,” said Lt. Col. Villaflor.

“Samahan ninyo kami ni Mayor at ang buong Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict ng Las Navas, sabay-sabay nating abutin ang pangarap na Insurgency-Free Las Navas,” he added.

With the help of different partner stakeholders, the 20th IB also brought joy and smiles to the community by inviting Jollibee for the "Bida ang Saya" performance. The 20th IB personnel also showcased their talents through beatboxing, rapping, and singing. Additionally, they distributed food packs, provided free haircut services, free lunch, free ice cream, and free Yum Burgers.