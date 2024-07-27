Local Serbisyo Caravan
reaches 456 families in Las Navas
By
20th Infantry
Battalion, 8ID PA
July 27, 2024
LAS
NAVAS, Northern Samar – The Local Serbisyo Caravan served 456
families from the clustered barangays of Bulao, Catotoogan, Dolores,
and Imelda in Las Navas last Friday, July 26.
This Local Government Unit-led program aims to achieve peace through
the unity of local government units, government agencies,
non-government organizations, private sector groups, and partner
barangay local government units. The caravan provided various
services, including medical services, free haircuts, veterinary
services, consultations on government services and programs, birth
and civil registration, and the distribution of food packs and toys.
Municipal Mayor Arlito A. Tan emphasized the importance of the
government reaching out to communities and bringing services closer
to the people whenever possible.
Meanwhile, 20th IB Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor
highlighted the cooperation of the LGU, LGAs, NGOs, NGAs, private
sectors, and the whole community in making the Serbisyo Caravan a
successful event. He commended the unity and efforts of everyone
involved during the clearing operations of these former
conflict-affected barangays, from Community Support Progarm
Operations to the sustainment phase of the Retooled CSP and the
Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Program (MCSSP). He urged
everyone to continue their efforts to achieve the long-time dream of
a peaceful and progressive Las Navas.
“Suportahan natin ang mga namumuno sa atin at tanggapin nating may
mga responsibilidad na nakaatang sa ating mga balikat. Makakaasa
kayong mananatiling nakaalalay at nakasuporta ang 20th Infantry (We
Lead) Battalion sa inyong lahat. Kasama ninyo kami sa bawat hamon na
ating kahaharapin,” said Lt. Col. Villaflor.
“Samahan ninyo kami ni Mayor at ang buong Municipal Task Force to
End Local Communist Armed Conflict ng Las Navas, sabay-sabay nating
abutin ang pangarap na Insurgency-Free Las Navas,” he added.
With the help of different partner stakeholders, the 20th IB also
brought joy and smiles to the community by inviting Jollibee for the
"Bida ang Saya" performance. The 20th IB personnel also showcased
their talents through beatboxing, rapping, and singing.
Additionally, they distributed food packs, provided free haircut
services, free lunch, free ice cream, and free Yum Burgers.
Joining Mayor Tan in the caravan were Vice Mayor Minda M. Tan,
members of the Las Navas LGU and Sangguniang Bayan Members, 20th IB
Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Richard Villaflor and other 20th IB
officers and personnel, DILG Northern Samar Representative Mr.
Eduardo A. Diaz, MLGOO Las Navas Ms. Rosalinda S. Jarito, additional
security forces from the 2nd Northern Samar Provincial Mobile Force
Company under the leadership of Force Commander Police Lt. Col.
Edwin M. Oloan, Jr., TESDA-Las Navas Agro-Industrial School
Representatives, representatives from different clubs of the
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jollibee Catarman, partner teachers,
punong barangays of the four beneficiary barangays, heads and
representatives of LGU Las Navas, and other Serbisyo Caravan
partners.