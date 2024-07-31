CARD SME Bank marks its 13 years of empowering entrepreneurs



CARD SME Bank honored the success and achievement of its clients during its 13th-anniversary celebration in San Pablo City, Laguna. Photo from left to right: CARD SME Bank Executive Vice President Mr. Julius Adrian Alip, CARD SME Bank Vice President for Finance Ms. Jeannie La Rosa Mr. Marvin Canta, Ms. Sharon May Sustiguer, Ms. Ria Lynn Mejilla, Ms. Rosanna Sinapilo, CARD SME Bank President and CEO Ms. Cynthia Baldeo, CARD SME Bank Vice President for Operation Ms. Cherry Boncajes, CARD SME Bank AVP for SME Operation Ms. Joy Palomique, and CARD SME Bank Chief Compliance Officer Mr. Benedict Ame.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

July 31, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD SME Bank, Inc., a thrift bank and member of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), celebrated its 13th anniversary at Maharlika Square, San Pablo City on July 25, 2024.

The event with the theme “Empowering Entrepreneurs,” marked the bank’s dedication to supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Ms. Cynthia Baldeo, CARD SME Bank President and CEO reflected on the bank's journey, highlighting their commitment to empowering MSMEs despite numerous challenges. “We have come a long way, continually recognizing the needs of MSMEs to aid their business growth,” she said.

Throughout the years, the bank has consistently offered valuable banking products and services to both clients and non-clients. These range from basic savings accounts and time deposits to comprehensive loan products, including microfinance loans for underprivileged individuals, and community development programs.

CARD SME Bank Vice President Mr. Julius Adrian B. Alip expressed pride in the bank's accomplishments. “This 13th anniversary celebrates the institution’s dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and driving business growth. In our more years of service, we will remain committed to uplifting MSMEs and contributing to a brighter future for all,” he stated.

Meanwhile, CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito extended gratitude to partners and clients for their trust, emphasizing that the anniversary marks significant progress and reaffirms the institution’s dedication to supporting MSMEs and driving economic development.

The celebration featured an awards night honoring outstanding clients. The recipients included: Ms. Ria Lynn Mejilla from CARD SME Bank GMA branch hailed as the Entrepreneur of the Year for the SME Category; Ms. Rosanna Sinapilo from CARD SME Bank San Pablo as the Entrepreneur of the Year for QSL Category; Ms. Sharon May Sustiguer from CARD SME Bank General Santos City as the Most Promising SME of the Year; and Mr. Marvin Canta from CARD SME Bank Balanga bagged the Argi-Entrepreneur of the Year for QSL category. All winners have received a cash prize, plaque, and tokens.

The event also highlighted the success stories of previous CARD MRI Gawad Maunlad Institutional Winners of the 2023 Pagkilala sa Mga Likha ni Inay, Ms. Yollie M. Perez and Mr. Jhopet O. Fines, who shared their inspirational journeys as CARD clients and entrepreneurs.

“As we continue another year of service in line with CARD MRI’s mission to eradicate poverty, we pledge to continue supporting MSMEs and generating employment in the country,” Baldeo concluded.

The event was attended by CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito, CARD SME Bank President and CEO Ms. Cynthia Baldeo, and CARD SME Bank Vice President Mr. Julius Adrian B. Alip alongside CARD SME Bank Senior Adviser Ms. Mary Jane Perreras and other CARD MRI heads, staff, and clients.

CARD SME Bank provides essential banking services to MSMEs and educates its clients on financial management, helping them achieve financial freedom.