CARD SME Bank marks its
13 years of empowering entrepreneurs
|
CARD
SME Bank honored the success and achievement of its clients
during its 13th-anniversary celebration in San Pablo City,
Laguna. Photo from left to right: CARD SME Bank Executive
Vice President Mr. Julius Adrian Alip, CARD SME Bank Vice
President for Finance Ms. Jeannie La Rosa Mr. Marvin Canta,
Ms. Sharon May Sustiguer, Ms. Ria Lynn Mejilla, Ms. Rosanna
Sinapilo, CARD SME Bank President and CEO Ms. Cynthia Baldeo,
CARD SME Bank Vice President for Operation Ms. Cherry
Boncajes, CARD SME Bank AVP for SME Operation Ms. Joy
Palomique, and CARD SME Bank Chief Compliance Officer Mr.
Benedict Ame.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
July 31, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD SME Bank, Inc., a thrift bank and member of CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), celebrated its 13th anniversary
at Maharlika Square, San Pablo City on July 25, 2024.
The event with the theme
“Empowering Entrepreneurs,” marked the bank’s dedication to
supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Ms. Cynthia Baldeo, CARD
SME Bank President and CEO reflected on the bank's journey,
highlighting their commitment to empowering MSMEs despite numerous
challenges. “We have come a long way, continually recognizing the
needs of MSMEs to aid their business growth,” she said.
Throughout the years, the
bank has consistently offered valuable banking products and services
to both clients and non-clients. These range from basic savings
accounts and time deposits to comprehensive loan products, including
microfinance loans for underprivileged individuals, and community
development programs.
CARD SME Bank Vice
President Mr. Julius Adrian B. Alip expressed pride in the bank's
accomplishments. “This 13th anniversary celebrates the institution’s
dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and driving business growth.
In our more years of service, we will remain committed to uplifting
MSMEs and contributing to a brighter future for all,” he stated.
Meanwhile, CARD MRI
Managing Director Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito extended gratitude to
partners and clients for their trust, emphasizing that the
anniversary marks significant progress and reaffirms the
institution’s dedication to supporting MSMEs and driving economic
development.
The celebration featured
an awards night honoring outstanding clients. The recipients
included: Ms. Ria Lynn Mejilla from CARD SME Bank GMA branch hailed
as the Entrepreneur of the Year for the SME Category; Ms. Rosanna
Sinapilo from CARD SME Bank San Pablo as the Entrepreneur of the
Year for QSL Category; Ms. Sharon May Sustiguer from CARD SME Bank
General Santos City as the Most Promising SME of the Year; and Mr.
Marvin Canta from CARD SME Bank Balanga bagged the Argi-Entrepreneur
of the Year for QSL category. All winners have received a cash
prize, plaque, and tokens.
The event also highlighted
the success stories of previous CARD MRI Gawad Maunlad Institutional
Winners of the 2023 Pagkilala sa Mga Likha ni Inay, Ms. Yollie M.
Perez and Mr. Jhopet O. Fines, who shared their inspirational
journeys as CARD clients and entrepreneurs.
“As we continue another
year of service in line with CARD MRI’s mission to eradicate
poverty, we pledge to continue supporting MSMEs and generating
employment in the country,” Baldeo concluded.
The event was attended by
CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito, CARD SME Bank
President and CEO Ms. Cynthia Baldeo, and CARD SME Bank Vice
President Mr. Julius Adrian B. Alip alongside CARD SME Bank Senior
Adviser Ms. Mary Jane Perreras and other CARD MRI heads, staff, and
clients.
CARD SME Bank provides
essential banking services to MSMEs and educates its clients on
financial management, helping them achieve financial freedom.
As of June 2024, the bank
has 323 offices serving more than 1.3 million clients nationwide,
with over 8.5 billion outstanding loans.