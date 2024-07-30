News article
Brgy. Buenavista, San Jorge gets concreted road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
July 30, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways-Samar First District Engineering Office recently constructed a road in Brgy. Buenavista in the Municipality of San Jorge, Samar.

This P4.92 million road is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

The scope of the project is a 216-meter length of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a total width of 6.10 meters (two lanes). Included in the works is the shouldering with the same length as the PCCP.

This project is part of a long stretch of road that passes through many inner barangays from the Maharlika Highway that leads to possible tourism attraction sites located in those traversed barangays. Continuous funding to concrete parts of the road will allow seamless travels not only for the residents of those barangays but also to potential visitors of the area.

 

 