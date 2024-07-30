Brgy. Buenavista, San
Jorge gets concreted road
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
July 30, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways-Samar First District
Engineering Office recently constructed a road in Brgy. Buenavista
in the Municipality of San Jorge, Samar.
This P4.92 million road is
funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.
The scope of the project
is a 216-meter length of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP)
with a total width of 6.10 meters (two lanes). Included in the works
is the shouldering with the same length as the PCCP.
This project is part of a
long stretch of road that passes through many inner barangays from
the Maharlika Highway that leads to possible tourism attraction
sites located in those traversed barangays. Continuous funding to
concrete parts of the road will allow seamless travels not only for
the residents of those barangays but also to potential visitors of
the area.