Brgy. Buenavista, San Jorge gets concreted road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

July 30, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways-Samar First District Engineering Office recently constructed a road in Brgy. Buenavista in the Municipality of San Jorge, Samar.

This P4.92 million road is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

The scope of the project is a 216-meter length of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a total width of 6.10 meters (two lanes). Included in the works is the shouldering with the same length as the PCCP.