The World’s First
International Drone Competition: Khanh Hoa province set historic
Guinness records, UAE emerged victorious
|
The
image of the Vietnamese Lac Bird in a drone light
performance at EGN 2024.
August 5,2024
NHA TRANG, Vietnam – The
Ever Glamour Nha Trang (EGN) 2024 festival concluded on August 3
with a dazzling display of drone light performances. After two
nights of competition, the UAE team was announced as the champion,
while the Korean, French, and Chinese teams won the awards for Best
Technical Performance, Best Image, and Best Story, respectively.
The UAE team, nicknamed
“Light Wizards,” combined the ultra-lightweight and superlight
drones with pyrotechnics and in-depth local cultural understanding
to highlight Vietnamese rich history and culture, from the Dong Son
bronze drum to the symbolic Lac Bird, lotus flower, as well as the
vibrancy of Nha Trang.
Meanwhile, the French
team, nicknamed the “Sky Artists,” used 1,000 drones combined with
fire magic performances. Audiences were taken on a journey back to
the past, from the wonders of ancient civilizations such as the
Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Acropolis
of Athens… and the world-famous Ha Long Bay of Vietnam.
Previously, on the opening
night (July 13), the Korean and Chinese teams ignited the stage with
their groundbreaking performances. Dubbed the “King of Pyrodrone,”
the Korean team brought the first-ever drone performance with silent
fireworks in Southeast Asia. Continuous image transitions and
traditional music made it a cinematic viewing experience for the
audience. Meanwhile, the Chinese team brought stunning visuals and
popular Vietnamese songs to illustrate Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa as a
harmonious blend of heritage, modernity, and the aspiration for
growth.
The closing event welcomed
nationally well-loved artists such as Duc Phuc, SOOBIN, Van Mai
Huong, Hien VK, and Dung Azu. That same evening, Khanh Hoa made
history as the first locality in the country to receive two
prestigious Guinness World Records: “The World's Biggest Light Show
of Wonders” and “The World's Biggest Light Show of Vietnamese
Cultural Symbols - Lac Bird.” Besides contributing to increasing the
number of Guinness records in Vietnam, Khanh Hoa also proved its
name as one of the most beautiful bays in the world and the premier
destination for light shows using unmanned aerial devices.
EGN 2024 attracted more
than 50 million live views on media channels and more than 5 million
interactions on social media, spreading the Khanh Hoa image to
domestic and international tourists.
The event is directed by
the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, organized by the Khanh
Hoa Department of Tourism and Corex Business Solutions, and endorsed
by renowned global and domestic brands such as Vinpearl, VinWonders,
Heineken, Agribank, VCN, Chicilon Media, and Shojiki.
According to the local
Department of Tourism's estimate, in July 2024, Khanh Hoa welcomed
1,550,000 overnight guests, an increase of 24% over the same period
in 2023. This year, it set the goal of 9 million overnight guests,
including 3 million international visitors, and about 40,000 billion
VND in tourism revenue. Large-scale events will be organized to
promote tourism growth, enhance the province’s brand image, and
attract investment.