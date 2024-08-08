Let’s be ready to carry
Christ’s cross
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
August 8, 2024
IF Christ is the pattern
of our humanity, then we have to be ready to carry his cross which
is his ultimate expression of love for us. To carry his cross is the
ultimate way we can identify ourselves with Christ as we should.
We should not be afraid of
the cross in whatever form it may come to us. If we carry the cross
with Christ, we know that all our suffering has a positive and
favorable aspect. It’s not all entirely bad and negative, though in
itself it will always be bad. But if viewed and lived through our
Christian faith, there is something in it that can give us a greater
good. We may refer to this advantageous aspect of suffering as the
happy Good News or Gospel of Suffering.
Our pains and suffering
are always the result of sin, ours and those of the others. They are
the necessary consequence of our separation, whether temporary or
permanent, from God from whom all good things come. (cfr. Ps 16,2;
James 1,17) We may not be the direct cause of our own suffering, but
in this world, we cannot escape the effects of sin, and so we must
be ready for them just the same.
We have to remind
ourselves that we are not meant to suffer. Our original as well as
our ideal definitive state in heaven excludes suffering. Our first
parents, Adam and Eve, were in the state of original justice, where
everything was in order and in harmony. No pain and suffering
touched them, until they fell into sin.
And as the Book of
Revelation would put it, in our definitive state of life in heaven
“He (God) will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no
more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of
things has passed away.” (21,4)
In this life, we have to
expect and be prepared for the unavoidable pain and suffering. And
this means that whether we are guilty or not of our pains and
suffering, all we have to do is to go immediately to Christ who
shows us how to handle our pains and suffering and who is ready to
forgive us if ever we are guilty of suffering.
If we really want to truly
love, we should be willing to suffer for the others out of love for
God and for all souls. We need to realize that the willingness to
suffer is the ultimate proof that our love is genuine. Love should
not just be matter of goodwill, of benevolence, of doing some good
to others. It has to go all the way to an eagerness to suffer for
the others.
This is what Christ has
done for us and has commanded us to do. Being both God and man,
Christ should be seen by us as the epitome of true love which is the
very essence of God that is also meant for us since we are supposed
to be God’s image and likeness.
We have to be willing to
suffer the way Christ suffered for all of us. That is what true love
is. No wonder that Christ himself said: “Greater love has no one
than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (Jn 15,13)
It is this willingness to
suffer that would show how, like Christ, we can go all the way to
giving ourselves completely to everyone, irrespective of how they
are. That is also why Christ commanded us, as an integral component
of true love, that we even love our enemies.