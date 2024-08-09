IP groups celebrate IP
Day through protest caravan
By
KATRIBU
August 9, 2024
QUEZON CITY –
Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas joined
Indigenous Communities worldwide in celebrating the International
Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (IDWIP) this August 9th,
through a series of protests across different government
institutions under Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. administration.
Katribu, along with
various IP rights groups and defenders, first trooped to the
Department of National Defense at Camp Aguinaldo to condemn the
intensified attacks by the state, including militarization and
rampant aerial bombings in IP lands and territories. Speakers shed
light on the effects of military presence and bombings in IP
communities, such as surveillance, harassment, and ultimately,
death. The most recent bombing happened in Balbalan, Kalinga on June
7 where the destructive Saltan dams are proposed to be built, which
would displace and submerge six Indigenous Peoples communities.
“These military operations, aside from its counterinsurgency
efforts, are in fact also designed to clear the way for destructive
projects that devastate our communities and environments,” said
Beverly Longid, National Convener of Katribu.
The groups then protested
at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to
denounce the ongoing plunder of ancestral lands and territories that
the department allows, initiates, and is complicit in. Advocates
joined them in revealing the situation on the ground. Extractive
projects such as large-scale mines and dam projects destroy the
environment and displace the people.
Presently, Katribu have
documented 14 foreign-owned and -funded companies that encroach on
ancestral lands. These include extractives such as the Didipio Gold
and Copper Mine in Nueva Vizcaya, the Ipilan Nickel Corporation in
Palawan, and Tampakan Mining in South Cotabato. While energy
projects include the Solar UV Farm in Ilocos Norte, Gened and Saltan
Dams in the Cordillera, Kaliwa Dam in Rizal and Quezon Provinces,
Jalaur Dam in Iloilo, and the South Pulangi Hydroelectric Power
Plant in Bukidnon. In his recently-concluded State of the Nation
Address, Bongbong Marcos welcomed these developments for climate
mitigation, however it only exacerbates environmental degradation
leading to disasters.
The IP groups lastly
headed to the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) to
demand accountability for its consistent neglect of Indigenous
communities. Speakers condemned the NCIP for its failure to aid in
human rights violations against IP rights defenders, such as the
enforced disappearances of Dexter Capuyan and Bazoo de Jesus and the
unjust conviction of the Talaingod 13. “The NCIP, far from
protecting IP rights, is a tool of state oppression in violating
Indigenous rights,” said Longid. “Such as in the case of proposing
FPIC revisions without consulting their constituents, the NCIP only
aids corporate plunder.”
The NCIP recently proposed
revisions for the FPIC processes, which include the exacerbation of
civil and political rights abuses through the exclusion of military
activities from the FPIC process, giving a time limit for the
communities to give their consent, and restricting access to
relevant environmental information. In the recently-concluded
academic forum with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of
Indigenous Peoples Francisco Cali Tzay last July 24 to 25, IP groups
in the Philippines shared their grievances regarding the
government's neglect and attacks on them and their communities.
The groups also condemned
the NCIP’s connection with the NTF-ELCAC, as seen of their former
figureheads Allen Capuyan and Marlon Bosantog who notoriously
vilified their constituents. They called for the abolition of both
the commission and the task force, and called on the new NCIP chair
Jennifer Sibug-Las to not be another Capuyan.
On IDWIP, Katribu along
with other IP rights organizations, called to stop the attacks on
Indigenous Peoples, their communities, and their defenders. They
called for the immediate repeal of the Anti-Terrorism Law (ATL) and
the release of all political prisoners. “The celebration of IDWIP
must always revolve around the defense of our ancestral lands and
the assertion of our right to self-determination,” concluded Longid.