News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

IWPG unveils 3rd Peace Monument in the Philippines

IP groups celebrate IP Day through protest caravan

Let’s be ready to carry Christ’s cross

DAR-funded irrigation project in Lawaan completed

DPWH-Samar I finishes widening of Sinidman Bridge

The World’s First International Drone Competition

8ID celebrates 36th Anniversary, honors heroes and gallant soldiers

CARD SME Bank marks its 13 years of empowering entrepreneurs

 
 

 

 

Army puts premium on International Humanitarian Law

2024 IHL Day
Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido takes his oath during the commemoration of International Humanitarian Law Day and 75th Anniversary of the Geneva Convention of 1949 at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

By OACPA
August 13, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army has reassured its commitment and support to the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Day and the 75th Anniversary of the Geneva Convention of 1949 at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

With the theme, "75 Taong Paninindigan sa IHL: Kamalayan, Kalinga, Kapayapaan, Kaunlaran – Kalakasan ng IHL sa Bagong Pilipinas," the Department of National Defense (DND) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spearheaded the commemoration while highlighting the importance of balancing the country’s territorial integrity and minimizing harm to human lives, both during and after conflicts.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido emphasized that the 2024 IHL Day becomes more significant as the Philippine Army focuses on shifting to territorial defense. Soldiers are expected to uphold human rights with high standards of excellence and discipline.

 

 