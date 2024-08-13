Army puts premium on
International Humanitarian Law
Army
Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido takes his oath
during the commemoration of International Humanitarian Law
Day and 75th Anniversary of the Geneva Convention of 1949 at
the AFP Commissioned Officers Club, Camp General Emilio
Aguinaldo, Quezon City.
August 13, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army has reassured its commitment and
support to the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Day and the 75th
Anniversary of the Geneva Convention of 1949 at the AFP Commissioned
Officers Club, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City.
With the theme, "75 Taong
Paninindigan sa IHL: Kamalayan, Kalinga, Kapayapaan, Kaunlaran –
Kalakasan ng IHL sa Bagong Pilipinas," the Department of National
Defense (DND) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spearheaded
the commemoration while highlighting the importance of balancing the
country’s territorial integrity and minimizing harm to human lives,
both during and after conflicts.
Army Commanding General
Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido emphasized that the 2024 IHL Day becomes more
significant as the Philippine Army focuses on shifting to
territorial defense. Soldiers are expected to uphold human rights
with high standards of excellence and discipline.