Army puts premium on International Humanitarian Law



Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido takes his oath during the commemoration of International Humanitarian Law Day and 75th Anniversary of the Geneva Convention of 1949 at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

By OACPA

August 13, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army has reassured its commitment and support to the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Day and the 75th Anniversary of the Geneva Convention of 1949 at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

With the theme, "75 Taong Paninindigan sa IHL: Kamalayan, Kalinga, Kapayapaan, Kaunlaran – Kalakasan ng IHL sa Bagong Pilipinas," the Department of National Defense (DND) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spearheaded the commemoration while highlighting the importance of balancing the country’s territorial integrity and minimizing harm to human lives, both during and after conflicts.