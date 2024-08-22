Good governance and
visioning
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
August 22, 2024
THAT gospel parable about
a king who gave a wedding feast for his son (cfr. Mt 22,1-14)
reminds us that we should be ready when God calls us to himself. In
that parable, the king was frustrated because all those whom he
invited refused to come. And so, he ordered his servants to call
whoever they would meet in the highways and byways. Still, he
expected that those who would come would at least be properly
dressed.
This means that we should
truly be prepared for the eventual call and invitation that God
would give us so we can be with him as he wants us to be. In this
regard, we have to know how to “govern” our life such that at any
time we would be ready for this eventuality.
Yes, some art of good
governance over our life should be learned. We just cannot be at the
mercy of chance and fortune. We need to know and be constantly aware
of the real and constant purpose of our life, and arrange our life
in such a way that that purpose is always pursued.
Just like in any serious
business enterprise, there has to be goals set, short-term and
long-term plans made, regular reviews, auditing and pertinent
modifications made. We should have the sensation that there is
progress in the pursuit of the real purpose of our life. Of course,
when we notice that the “balance sheet” at any given moment of our
life shows a red rather than a black, we should immediately do
something to correct it.
Knowing that the real
progress in our life is ultimately measured in our love for God and
for others, we should somehow try to echo some lyrics of an old
Spiral Staircase song which goes this way: “I love you more today
than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow!”
We should have a clear
vision of our ultimate and definitive eternal destination and able
to relate everything in our life to that goal. For this purpose, we
should develop the practice of making daily examinations of
conscience.
In our spiritual life, it
is important that we settle accounts with God regularly. In fact,
saints and the Church herself have recommended that we make a daily
examination of conscience just before going to bed.
This practice can only
mean that we understand that our life is not just a natural,
material, individual or social affair. Or that it is simply our own
life. It would show that we know that our life is a life with God
and with others, pursued and developed in the spiritual and moral
spheres more than anything else.
We need to do some
accounting of it not only for our own interest, but also and more
importantly for the sake of God and of the others. It would show
that we understand that our human acts – those that we do knowingly
and freely and thus we are responsible for them – either lead us to
our proper end or not. Thus, we understand that our human acts have
a moral dimension and therefore need to be assessed by us.
It would also make us
aware of our most basic duty as children of God to pursue our own
personal sanctification and to cooperate in the continuing work of
God’s redemption of mankind through personal apostolate.
This way, we can somehow
feel secure that at any given moment we would be eternity-ready,
prepared to see God for judgment when he would finally call us to
himself!