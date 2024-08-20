EVRPC continues to diminish, Communist Terrorist Group leaders surrender in EV

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 20, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – In a significant development towards peace, two high-ranking leaders of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Eastern Visayas have voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.

Alias Leo/Omer/Lovely, the former Squad Leader of Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), and alias Mael, the former finance officer of P2, Front Committee 15 (Dismantled), both from Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), surrendered to the 20th Infantry Battalion (20IB) at Brgy. Dapdap, Las Navas, Northern Samar, on August 17, 2024.

Additionally, on August 16, 2024, alias Abner, a former member of Batakang Organisasyon sa Partido (BOP) and a resident of Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar, withdrew their support from the Communist Terrorist Group at 19th Infantry "Commando" Battalion (19IB) in Brgy. Opong, Catubig, Northern Samar.

Lt.Col. Richard Villaflor, Commanding Officer of the 20IB, stated that the surrender of these leaders is attributed to the focused military operations of the 20IB and the local peace engagement operation of the 803rd Infantry "Peacemakers" Brigade, Philippine Army.

“Due to the continuous implementation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), actively supported by Local Government Units, stakeholders, and Local Chief Executives in the area, the significant weakening of the CTG and their mass support is evident,” Lt. Col. Villaflor highlighted.

From July 1, 2022, to August 9, 2024, a total of 94 CTG members were neutralized, 16 of them were high-value individuals and 14 key leaders have either surrendered, been apprehended, or were killed in the ongoing military operations of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) throughout Eastern Visayas. They were also able to recover 148 high and low-powered firearms and seized 90 anti-personnel mines (APM).

MGen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID, said that these developments underscore the relentless efforts and commitment of the military and government to restore peace and security in the region.

“This demonstrates that the CTGs in the region are now leaderless and powerless. They continue to weaken and disintegrate as your Philippine Army persistently pursues them, ensuring that no one is left to bring violence to our communities,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo stressed.