EVRPC continues to
diminish, Communist Terrorist Group leaders surrender in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 20, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – In a significant development towards peace, two
high-ranking leaders of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in
Eastern Visayas have voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.
Alias Leo/Omer/Lovely, the
former Squad Leader of Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU),
and alias Mael, the former finance officer of P2, Front Committee 15
(Dismantled), both from Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic of the
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), surrendered to the
20th Infantry Battalion (20IB) at Brgy. Dapdap, Las Navas, Northern
Samar, on August 17, 2024.
Additionally, on August
16, 2024, alias Abner, a former member of Batakang Organisasyon sa
Partido (BOP) and a resident of Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar,
withdrew their support from the Communist Terrorist Group at 19th
Infantry "Commando" Battalion (19IB) in Brgy. Opong, Catubig,
Northern Samar.
Lt.Col. Richard Villaflor,
Commanding Officer of the 20IB, stated that the surrender of these
leaders is attributed to the focused military operations of the 20IB
and the local peace engagement operation of the 803rd Infantry
"Peacemakers" Brigade, Philippine Army.
“Due to the continuous
implementation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist
Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), actively supported by Local Government
Units, stakeholders, and Local Chief Executives in the area, the
significant weakening of the CTG and their mass support is evident,”
Lt. Col. Villaflor highlighted.
From July 1, 2022, to
August 9, 2024, a total of 94 CTG members were neutralized, 16 of
them were high-value individuals and 14 key leaders have either
surrendered, been apprehended, or were killed in the ongoing
military operations of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) throughout
Eastern Visayas. They were also able to recover 148 high and
low-powered firearms and seized 90 anti-personnel mines (APM).
MGen. Camilo Z. Ligayo,
Commander of the 8ID, said that these developments underscore the
relentless efforts and commitment of the military and government to
restore peace and security in the region.
“This demonstrates that the CTGs in the region are now leaderless
and powerless. They continue to weaken and disintegrate as your
Philippine Army persistently pursues them, ensuring that no one is
left to bring violence to our communities,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo
stressed.
“I urge the remaining NPA
members, especially those who are still hesitant, to surrender now
and lay down your arms. The government is ready to help you start a
new life,” he added.