PhilSys and CRVS awareness forum for local civil registrars and staff held in Baybay City

By PSA-8

August 16, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) spearheaded the conduct of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Awareness Forum for Local Civil Registrars (LCRs) in Eastern Visayas. The event took place at the Conference Hall of the New Baybay City Hall in Baybay City, Leyte on 06 August 2024.

PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director (RD) Wilma A. Perante warmly welcomed all participants from the different provinces in the region, who were also officers and members of the Regional Association of Civil Registrars (RACIR). She then thanked the delegates from the PSA Headquarters who graced the occasion: OIC-Deputy National Statistician (OIC-DNS), Mr. Fred Sollesta of PhilSys Registry Office (PRO); Project Development Officer III, Rianne Aybil Penaredondo of the PhilSys Advocacy Unit; and Rhys Jason V. Manapat of the Social Protection Use Case Division. RD Perante shared that originally, the plan was only to conduct a PhilSys Awareness Forum; however, they also took the opportunity to include the CRVS to give updates to all LCRs.

OIC-DNS Sollesta, in his message, informed the group that he was very glad to be present and assured them that vital information would be imparted, as well as to address questions about both PhilSys and CRVS. Meanwhile, Ms. Penanredondo presented the salient features of R.A. 11055 (the Philippine Identification Act) and the issuance and acceptance of the Digital National ID, and its live demonstration. She then reminded all LCRs that the Digital National ID is now downloadable through national-id.gov.ph, and like other forms of National ID, it should be accepted in all government and private transactions. Lastly, Mr. Manapat discussed the National ID Authentication Services, National ID Check, and National ID eVerify. He presented the details of the online and offline options, showcasing the use and navigation of the National ID Check through, https://everify.gov.ph/check.