PhilSys and CRVS
awareness forum for local civil registrars and staff held in Baybay
City
By
PSA-8
August 16, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office
VIII (PSA RSSO 8) spearheaded the conduct of the Philippine
Identification System (PhilSys) and Civil Registration and Vital
Statistics (CRVS) Awareness Forum for Local Civil Registrars (LCRs)
in Eastern Visayas. The event took place at the Conference Hall of
the New Baybay City Hall in Baybay City, Leyte on 06 August 2024.
PSA RSSO 8 Regional
Director (RD) Wilma A. Perante warmly welcomed all participants from
the different provinces in the region, who were also officers and
members of the Regional Association of Civil Registrars (RACIR). She
then thanked the delegates from the PSA Headquarters who graced the
occasion: OIC-Deputy National Statistician (OIC-DNS), Mr. Fred
Sollesta of PhilSys Registry Office (PRO); Project Development
Officer III, Rianne Aybil Penaredondo of the PhilSys Advocacy Unit;
and Rhys Jason V. Manapat of the Social Protection Use Case
Division. RD Perante shared that originally, the plan was only to
conduct a PhilSys Awareness Forum; however, they also took the
opportunity to include the CRVS to give updates to all LCRs.
OIC-DNS Sollesta, in his
message, informed the group that he was very glad to be present and
assured them that vital information would be imparted, as well as to
address questions about both PhilSys and CRVS. Meanwhile, Ms.
Penanredondo presented the salient features of R.A. 11055 (the
Philippine Identification Act) and the issuance and acceptance of
the Digital National ID, and its live demonstration. She then
reminded all LCRs that the Digital National ID is now downloadable
through national-id.gov.ph, and like other forms of National ID, it
should be accepted in all government and private transactions.
Lastly, Mr. Manapat discussed the National ID Authentication
Services, National ID Check, and National ID eVerify. He presented
the details of the online and offline options, showcasing the use
and navigation of the National ID Check through,
https://everify.gov.ph/check.
In the afternoon session,
Ms. Rose A. Ballera, OIC Chief Adinistrative Officer of PSA RSSO 8,
discussed feedback response and the examination of fake civil
registry documents, as well as BREN linking, and the online
appointment system. RD Perante then presented two (2) more topics:
Memorandum Circular No. 2024-17, "Additional Guidelines for Delayed
Registration of Births: Concepts and Guidelines," and Memorandum
Circular 202-12A, "Piecemeal/Advance Copy of the Civil Registry
Documents through Electronic Endorsement." Finally, an open forum
was also conducted at the end of the session.