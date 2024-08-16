Marriage and divorce
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
August 16, 2024
“SOME Pharisees approached
Jesus, and tested him, saying, ‘Is it lawful for a man to divorce
his wife for any cause whatever?’” (Mt 19,3)
This is the opening
passage of the gospel of the Mass on Friday of the 19th Week in
Ordinary Time. It brings out the question of marriage and divorce
that now is being hotly discussed in many parts of the country.
Some proponents of divorce
claim that we seem to be backward since we are practically the only
country that does not have a divorce law yet. It’s an argument that
does not really need any serious attention. Truth is, we should be
very proud that we do not have a divorce law, since divorce is from
beginning to end an anomaly.
Divorce clearly goes
against the very nature of marriage that is validly entered into by
a couple. It breaks something that is supposed to be lifelong,
regardless of the things that can take place in it.
As the couple vowed on
their wedding day, they committed themselves to be wedded to each
other “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness
and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part.”
Of course, the nature of
marriage is defined not by us but by God, the Creator. And as Christ
himself said it clearly, when a marriage takes place, “a man shall
leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two
shall become one flesh. So, they are no longer two, but one flesh.
Therefore, what God has joined together, a man must not separate.”
(Mt 19,5-6)
Perhaps to explain it in
more common language, we can say that in marriage it is presumed
that it is love that motivates the couple to enter into it. And by
definition, love is total self-giving which, in this case, since it
involves the use of the body which cannot be shared with anybody
else once it is given to one spouse, can only be entered into by one
man and one woman and for a lifetime.
The difficulties and
challenges the couple meet in their marriage are always to be
expected. They always come, one way or another, in one form or
another, whatever one’s state of life is. But if the couple is
animated by their Christian faith, they know that these difficulties
and challenges are the occasions and reasons for their love to grow
even stronger and more meaningful.
The nature of marriage can
be defined by just looking at it, discerning what it is supposed to
be, what its purpose is, etc. It’s based on the nature itself of man
who for his proper development needs an institution to perpetuate
himself and his descendants in a way fit for his dignity.
And this can only be
marriage as it is known up to now – a life-long commitment between a
man and a woman, based on the fullness of love that includes the use
of the body.
We are capable of entering
into this commitment, and this commitment also in turn helps in
developing us toward full human maturity. We are capable of this
commitment because in spite of our changing conditions there is
something in us – precisely our spirit, our soul, our heart and will
– that enables us to remain constant and consistent even as we face
varying circumstances.
That is why, more than our
bodily senses and powers, we really have to take care of our
spiritual faculties, because they are the main engine for our
development and our fidelity in our commitments.