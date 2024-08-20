Protection works built in La Paz CIS

News article
La Paz Communal Irrigation System

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 20, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – La Paz Communal Irrigation System in the municipality of San Jorge, Samar has a newly-erected protection works completed August 19 funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

The said structure has been finished two months prior to its expiry date. It has a length of 35.5 meters and a height that varies from four (4) to five (5) meters.

The La Paz CIS is used in Brgy. La Paz as the water source for the surrounding agricultural lands. This serves as the catch basin of water coming from mountains in nearby areas. In that sense, the built structure aims to protect the adjoining properties in cases where water in the dam might overflow interfering with economic use of lands. Moreover, this will also prevent soil erosion at the edge and can help redirect water to areas where it’s needed.

 

 