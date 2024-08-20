Protection works built in La Paz CIS

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

August 20, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – La Paz Communal Irrigation System in the municipality of San Jorge, Samar has a newly-erected protection works completed August 19 funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.

The said structure has been finished two months prior to its expiry date. It has a length of 35.5 meters and a height that varies from four (4) to five (5) meters.