Protection works built
in La Paz CIS
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 20, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – La
Paz Communal Irrigation System in the municipality of San Jorge,
Samar has a newly-erected protection works completed August 19
funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2024.
The said structure has
been finished two months prior to its expiry date. It has a length
of 35.5 meters and a height that varies from four (4) to five (5)
meters.
The La Paz CIS is used in
Brgy. La Paz as the water source for the surrounding agricultural
lands. This serves as the catch basin of water coming from mountains
in nearby areas. In that sense, the built structure aims to protect
the adjoining properties in cases where water in the dam might
overflow interfering with economic use of lands. Moreover, this will
also prevent soil erosion at the edge and can help redirect water to
areas where it’s needed.