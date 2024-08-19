Save the Children PH
urges Senate to swiftly pass Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill
|
According
to a population study, every day, more than 500 adolescents
in the Philippines become mothers, a stark and troubling
reality that includes girls as young as 10 years old.
Press Release
August 19, 2024
QUEZON CITY – Save the
Children Philippines is urgently calling on the Senate to pass the
Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill without delay, addressing the
escalating crisis of teenage pregnancies in the country,
particularly among children aged 15 and below.
Every day, more than 500
adolescents in the Philippines become mothers, a stark and troubling
reality that includes girls as young as 10 years old. Save the
Children Philippines, the leading independent children's
organization in the country, warns that these alarming numbers are
not just statistics – they represent the stolen childhoods of
countless young girls.
The country has witnessed
a disturbing 35% increase in live births among the 15-and-under age
group from 2021 to 2022. These pregnancies trap thousands of young
Filipino girls in a relentless cycle of poverty, discrimination, and
lost opportunities. Forced to abandon their education and assume the
heavy responsibilities of parenthood, these girls are being robbed
of their futures.
"These figures tell a
heartbreaking story of young lives derailed by circumstances beyond
their control. Girls as young as 10 are being thrust into the role
of mothers, while still children themselves," said Wilma Banaga,
Child Protection Advisor at Save the Children Philippines.
As the Philippines
commemorates the 34th anniversary of its ratification of the United
Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child this August, Save the
Children underscores that the passage of the Adolescent Pregnancy
Prevention Bill is not just necessary – it is a moral imperative for
the Philippine government to uphold the rights of every Filipino
child.
"Fear of discrimination
and stigma forces many young people to hide their pregnancies,
cutting them off from vital health services and support," said
Sydney, a youth advocate.
"It is crucial that
adolescents are educated about their sexual and reproductive health
and rights and have access to quality services that enable them to
make informed choices. No young person should be forced to sacrifice
their future because of an unintended pregnancy. We urgently call on
lawmakers to prioritize the passage of the Adolescent Pregnancy
Prevention Bill to ensure every young Filipino can realize their
full potential."
The Adolescent Pregnancy
Prevention Bill is scheduled for interpellation in the Senate on
August 19 and is awaiting approval on its second reading. It has
already passed the third reading in the House of Representatives.
"Adolescent pregnancies
are often the result of coercion and imbalanced power dynamics
between young girls and older men. Passing this bill is essential –
not only to educate and empower our youth but also to protect them
from exploitation and ensure they have the support needed to reclaim
their childhoods and build a brighter future," Banaga added.
Save the Children
Philippines joins the nation in urging the Philippine government to
expedite the passage of this critical bill, paving the way for a
safer, more equitable, and promising future – for and with children.