Save the Children PH urges Senate to swiftly pass Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill



According to a population study, every day, more than 500 adolescents in the Philippines become mothers, a stark and troubling reality that includes girls as young as 10 years old.

Press Release

August 19, 2024

QUEZON CITY – Save the Children Philippines is urgently calling on the Senate to pass the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill without delay, addressing the escalating crisis of teenage pregnancies in the country, particularly among children aged 15 and below.

Every day, more than 500 adolescents in the Philippines become mothers, a stark and troubling reality that includes girls as young as 10 years old. Save the Children Philippines, the leading independent children's organization in the country, warns that these alarming numbers are not just statistics – they represent the stolen childhoods of countless young girls.

The country has witnessed a disturbing 35% increase in live births among the 15-and-under age group from 2021 to 2022. These pregnancies trap thousands of young Filipino girls in a relentless cycle of poverty, discrimination, and lost opportunities. Forced to abandon their education and assume the heavy responsibilities of parenthood, these girls are being robbed of their futures.

"These figures tell a heartbreaking story of young lives derailed by circumstances beyond their control. Girls as young as 10 are being thrust into the role of mothers, while still children themselves," said Wilma Banaga, Child Protection Advisor at Save the Children Philippines.

As the Philippines commemorates the 34th anniversary of its ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child this August, Save the Children underscores that the passage of the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill is not just necessary – it is a moral imperative for the Philippine government to uphold the rights of every Filipino child.

"Fear of discrimination and stigma forces many young people to hide their pregnancies, cutting them off from vital health services and support," said Sydney, a youth advocate.

"It is crucial that adolescents are educated about their sexual and reproductive health and rights and have access to quality services that enable them to make informed choices. No young person should be forced to sacrifice their future because of an unintended pregnancy. We urgently call on lawmakers to prioritize the passage of the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill to ensure every young Filipino can realize their full potential."

The Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill is scheduled for interpellation in the Senate on August 19 and is awaiting approval on its second reading. It has already passed the third reading in the House of Representatives.

"Adolescent pregnancies are often the result of coercion and imbalanced power dynamics between young girls and older men. Passing this bill is essential – not only to educate and empower our youth but also to protect them from exploitation and ensure they have the support needed to reclaim their childhoods and build a brighter future," Banaga added.