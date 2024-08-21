2 NPA top leaders
surrender in Eastern Samar
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
August 21, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– Two high-ranking leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA)
voluntarily surrendered themselves to the military troops in
Barangay Nato, Taft, Eastern Samar on August 20, 2024.
A certain Rolando Romanca
alias Arman/Bal/Ader/Mayo, the Commanding Officer of the Apoy
Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee SESAME, Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC) voluntarily surrendered to the joint troops
of the 52nd Infantry Battalion (52IB) and 78th Infantry Battalion
(78IB) under the Operational control of the 802nd Infantry Brigade
(802IBde). He brought along with him a certain Jovy Mendez alias
Petra/Peter, his Medical Staff. Their surrender was made possible
through the Local Government Unit-led Localized Peace Engagement (LPE)
and Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families or the FReE
Families program of the 802IBde.
Romanca said that they
were highly demoralized by the death of their leaders Joel Gaurino
alias Duran and Martin Colima alias Moki in the encounters in the
first and recent quarters this year. They already lost motivation
and the will to continue which led them to decide with the help of
their families to surrender and live a normal life.
In a follow-up operation,
with the help of Romanca yesterday, the military troops discovered
several armed caches including two M16 rifles, 11 magazines, 317
rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, hand grenades, subversive documents,
and other personal belongings.
Lieutenant Colonel Joseph
Bugaoan, Commander of 78IB said that the successful negotiation on
the surrender of these former NPAs was attributed to the intensified
peace and security operations, constant visitation, and engagement
with the families and relatives of the remaining NPA members of the
Apoy Platoon. The help and cooperation of the local government units
and former members of the platoon also played a vital role in this
achievement.
“With the surrender of
Romanca and Mendez, the Apoy Platoon has only 11 remaining NPA
members,” Bugaoan announced. He further added that the series of
surrenders is a result of the demoralization due to the death of
their leaders as well as the successive surrender of their remaining
comrades. Moreover, the significant contribution of the Project "APOY"
which stands for “Advocating Programs that Promote Reconciliation
and Optimizing Gains Yielding to Peace” played a vital role in
further encouraging their comrades to give up the armed struggle.
Project Apoy is composed of all surrendered NPA members of Apoy
Platoon organized to become key allies of the government in
advocating peace and reconciliation.
Brigadier General Noel A.
Vestuir, the Brigade Commander of 802IBde commended the troops for
their determined efforts in connecting with the families of the
remaining NPA members. He also expressed his gratitude to the
families of the remaining members of Apoy Platoon and their former
comrades who organized themselves to support the government in
advocating the achievement of sustainable peace in the provinces of
Samar and Eastern Samar. He continuously calls out for the others to
do the same and be reunited with their loved ones to live peacefully
in their community.
"To the remaining members
of Apoy platoon, I once again urge you to embrace the path of peace
before it is too late. Your leaders are already killed and
surrendered which can make you run out of direction and certainly,
you have been demoralized by these successive losses. Our relentless
peace and security efforts will continue until every last one of you
has embraced a peaceful resolution," Vestuir said.