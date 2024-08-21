2 NPA top leaders surrender in Eastern Samar

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

August 21, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – Two high-ranking leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) voluntarily surrendered themselves to the military troops in Barangay Nato, Taft, Eastern Samar on August 20, 2024.

A certain Rolando Romanca alias Arman/Bal/Ader/Mayo, the Commanding Officer of the Apoy Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee SESAME, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) voluntarily surrendered to the joint troops of the 52nd Infantry Battalion (52IB) and 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB) under the Operational control of the 802nd Infantry Brigade (802IBde). He brought along with him a certain Jovy Mendez alias Petra/Peter, his Medical Staff. Their surrender was made possible through the Local Government Unit-led Localized Peace Engagement (LPE) and Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families or the FReE Families program of the 802IBde.

Romanca said that they were highly demoralized by the death of their leaders Joel Gaurino alias Duran and Martin Colima alias Moki in the encounters in the first and recent quarters this year. They already lost motivation and the will to continue which led them to decide with the help of their families to surrender and live a normal life.

In a follow-up operation, with the help of Romanca yesterday, the military troops discovered several armed caches including two M16 rifles, 11 magazines, 317 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, hand grenades, subversive documents, and other personal belongings.

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Bugaoan, Commander of 78IB said that the successful negotiation on the surrender of these former NPAs was attributed to the intensified peace and security operations, constant visitation, and engagement with the families and relatives of the remaining NPA members of the Apoy Platoon. The help and cooperation of the local government units and former members of the platoon also played a vital role in this achievement.

“With the surrender of Romanca and Mendez, the Apoy Platoon has only 11 remaining NPA members,” Bugaoan announced. He further added that the series of surrenders is a result of the demoralization due to the death of their leaders as well as the successive surrender of their remaining comrades. Moreover, the significant contribution of the Project "APOY" which stands for “Advocating Programs that Promote Reconciliation and Optimizing Gains Yielding to Peace” played a vital role in further encouraging their comrades to give up the armed struggle. Project Apoy is composed of all surrendered NPA members of Apoy Platoon organized to become key allies of the government in advocating peace and reconciliation.

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, the Brigade Commander of 802IBde commended the troops for their determined efforts in connecting with the families of the remaining NPA members. He also expressed his gratitude to the families of the remaining members of Apoy Platoon and their former comrades who organized themselves to support the government in advocating the achievement of sustainable peace in the provinces of Samar and Eastern Samar. He continuously calls out for the others to do the same and be reunited with their loved ones to live peacefully in their community.