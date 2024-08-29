Empowering Women: SHE
Project celebrates five years of advancing SRHR and preventing GBV
in Eastern Visayas
August 29, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Subnational Close-Out event for the Sexual Health and Empowerment
(SHE) project was successfully held on August 27, 2024, at the
Ciriaco Hotel in Calbayog City, Samar, marking the culmination of
five years of transformative work in sexual and reproductive health
and rights (SRHR) and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention. The
event, themed "Pasidungog," honored the achievements and
contributions of local government units (LGUs), community partners,
and key organizations who were instrumental in advancing these
critical issues in the region.
"Pasidungog," a Visayan
term meaning “to honor” or “to give recognition,” aptly captured the
spirit of the gathering, which brought together representatives from
municipal, provincial, and regional government agencies, as well as
partners from the Department of Health (DOH), Global Affairs Canada
(GAC), Oxfam, and the Family Planning Organization of the
Philippines (FPOP).
"The journey over the past
five years has been challenging but incredibly rewarding. Today, we
honor those who have tirelessly worked to improve the lives of women
and girls in our communities. 'Pasidungog' is our way of saying that
your contributions have not gone unnoticed," said Dr. Venus
Cardenas, a member of the GTH Core Team and former Provincial GAD
Focal Person of Northern Samar.
"The success we celebrate
today is rooted in the dedication of our local leaders and community
members. As we move forward, it is crucial that we continue to
prioritize SRHR and GBV prevention in our policies and programs,"
emphasized Hon. Felix Panganoron, Mayor of Sta. Margarita, Samar.
The SHE project, led by
Oxfam and funded by GAC, aimed to improve SRHR for women and girls
in six underserved and conflict-affected regions of the Philippines.
Jhpiego, as a technical partner, played a pivotal role in enhancing
the capacity of the public and private health sectors to provide
comprehensive and gender-responsive SRHR services.
"Through the SHE project,
we have seen real, positive changes in our communities. Women and
girls now have better access to the information and services they
need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being,"
remarked Amihan Liza Jacobe, the Municipal Social Welfare and
Development Officer of Victoria, Northern Samar.
"With the support of SHE
and its partners, our health facilities are now more equipped, and
our health workers better trained to provide gender-responsive
services. This has significantly improved the quality of care we can
offer to our communities," stated Dr. Nestor Cailo, Municipal Health
Officer of Sta. Margarita, Samar.
"The comprehensive
approach of the SHE project has strengthened our health system's
capacity to deliver SRHR and GBV services. This is a legacy that
will benefit the people of Eastern Visayas for years to come," added
Hermart Severino, AHDP/Family Planning Program Manager at the DOH
Center for Health Development Eastern Visayas.
With continued dedication
and the right support, health services in Eastern Visayas have truly
become inclusive and gender-sensitive. With a clear roadmap ahead,
stakeholders are poised to implement sustainable changes, ensuring
equitable access to quality health services for all.
"As we conclude this phase
of the SHE project, we remain committed to supporting the ongoing
efforts to advance SRHR and prevent GBV. The partnerships we have
built here in Eastern Visayas will continue to inspire and drive our
work in the future," said Dr. Ingrid Magnata, Country Program
Manager of Jhpiego Philippines.
Mary Joy Ducusin, Regional
Coordinator and AY Specialist, also emphasized the ongoing work in
gender transformation, noting, "In collaboration with DOH Eastern
Visayas, Jhpiego is developing a Gender Transformation for Health (GTH)
manual, which will soon be endorsed to the DOH central office. This
manual will serve as a vital resource in ensuring that
gender-responsive practices are integrated into all aspects of
health service delivery."
The "Pasidungog" event in
Calbayog City was one of several close-out events organized by SHE,
with additional celebrations planned in Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga
Peninsula, CARAGA, BARMM, and the Bicol Region, highlighting the
nationwide impact of the project and the collective dedication to
improving the lives of women and girls across the Philippines.