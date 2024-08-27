DAR fast track
inspection of lots in Hilongos town
|
Geodetic
engineers from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) check
if monuments are complete and properly in place in surveyed
lots covered by the Support to Parcelization of Lands for
Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
August 27, 2024
HILONGOS, Leyte –
Another landholding in this town passed the inspection of surveyed
lots which will hasten the issuance of individual land titles under
the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT)
project of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Ruben Rebato disclosed that on Tuesday,
August 20 this year, an inspection team checked if monuments were
complete and properly in place on lot number 9062 in Barangay
Hitupdan, a mountainous village some 23 kilometers away from the
town proper, after it underwent subdivision survey recently.
The inspection team,
headed by geodetic engineer, Edflor Murillo, reported that the said
lot, with an area of 5.8217 hectares, passed the inspection with
complete monuments and are properly in place.
Murillo was assisted by
two more geodetic engineers, Genia Embudo and Lilibeth Demillo, with
DAR municipal office’s Senior Agrarian Reform Program Technologist (SARPT)
Ranulfo Advincula.
According to Rebato, this
landholding was issued earlier with a collective Certificate of Land
Ownership Award (CLOA) under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform
Program (CARP) in the name of three agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).
After the successful
conduct of inspection, survey plan of lot 9062 will be forwarded to
the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the
approval before individual land titles are registered at the
Registry of Deeds (ROD).
World Bank-funded SPLIT
project subdivides landholdings covered by collective CLOAs issued
under the CARP to be replaced with individual electronically
generated land titles to improve land tenure security and strengthen
property rights of ARBs.