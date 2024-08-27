DAR fast track inspection of lots in Hilongos town



Geodetic engineers from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) check if monuments are complete and properly in place in surveyed lots covered by the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

August 27, 2024

HILONGOS, Leyte – Another landholding in this town passed the inspection of surveyed lots which will hasten the issuance of individual land titles under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Ruben Rebato disclosed that on Tuesday, August 20 this year, an inspection team checked if monuments were complete and properly in place on lot number 9062 in Barangay Hitupdan, a mountainous village some 23 kilometers away from the town proper, after it underwent subdivision survey recently.

The inspection team, headed by geodetic engineer, Edflor Murillo, reported that the said lot, with an area of 5.8217 hectares, passed the inspection with complete monuments and are properly in place.

Murillo was assisted by two more geodetic engineers, Genia Embudo and Lilibeth Demillo, with DAR municipal office’s Senior Agrarian Reform Program Technologist (SARPT) Ranulfo Advincula.

According to Rebato, this landholding was issued earlier with a collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) in the name of three agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

After the successful conduct of inspection, survey plan of lot 9062 will be forwarded to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the approval before individual land titles are registered at the Registry of Deeds (ROD).