Philippine Army’s nationwide Heroes Day donation drive produces 25k blood bags



Army Chief Lt. Gen Roy M. Galido donates blood during the Philippine Army-wide blood donation drive in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on August 25, 2024.

By OACPA

August 27, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army conveyed its gratitude to the “modern-day heroes” who collectively donated around 25,000 blood bags during the PA-wide blood donation drive held across 171 sites nationwide on August 25, 2024.

The massive undertaking netted a total of 24,841 blood bags which is composed of 6,316 blood bags from active personnel donors and 18,525 blood bags from reservists and other donors.

The PA in cooperation with medical personnel from partner government and private hospitals facilitated the blood donation in majority of the sites. The PA also partnered with various Philippine Red Cross chapters in 48 sites and the Department of Health in 3 sites.

The PA-wide donation drive aims to contribute to the country’s blood reserves, sustain an ample blood supply that will address the demand for blood as a life-saving fluid for Army personnel, and ensure the need for sufficient blood reserves during large-scale force mobilization in times of emergency.