Philippine Army’s
nationwide Heroes Day donation drive produces 25k blood bags
|
Army
Chief Lt. Gen Roy M. Galido donates blood during the
Philippine Army-wide blood donation drive in Fort Bonifacio,
Taguig City on August 25, 2024.
By
OACPA
August 27, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army conveyed its gratitude to the
“modern-day heroes” who collectively donated around 25,000 blood
bags during the PA-wide blood donation drive held across 171 sites
nationwide on August 25, 2024.
The massive undertaking
netted a total of 24,841 blood bags which is composed of 6,316 blood
bags from active personnel donors and 18,525 blood bags from
reservists and other donors.
The PA in cooperation with
medical personnel from partner government and private hospitals
facilitated the blood donation in majority of the sites. The PA also
partnered with various Philippine Red Cross chapters in 48 sites and
the Department of Health in 3 sites.
The PA-wide donation drive
aims to contribute to the country’s blood reserves, sustain an ample
blood supply that will address the demand for blood as a life-saving
fluid for Army personnel, and ensure the need for sufficient blood
reserves during large-scale force mobilization in times of
emergency.
The Philippine Army
leadership also thanked the donors, partner hospitals, and NGOs for
participating in the successful donation drives this year. “We
extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners for their invaluable
support for the successful donation drives this year. Through our
collective efforts, we have helped save the lives of thousands of
our countrymen,” Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido remarked.