News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Buenos Aires IS gets new two units one-storey, two-classroom buildings

DAR works double time to expedite SPLIT implementation in Hilongos

CARD MRI launches Bente Productions to empower communities through film

Good governance and visioning

2 NPA top leaders surrender in Eastern Samar

EVRPC continues to diminish, Communist Terrorist Group leaders surrender in EV

Protection works built in La Paz CIS

Save the Children PH urges Senate to swiftly pass Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill

 

 

 

Philippine Army’s nationwide Heroes Day donation drive produces 25k blood bags

Army Chief Lt. Gen Roy M. Galido donates blood
Army Chief Lt. Gen Roy M. Galido donates blood during the Philippine Army-wide blood donation drive in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on August 25, 2024.

By OACPA
August 27, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army conveyed its gratitude to the “modern-day heroes” who collectively donated around 25,000 blood bags during the PA-wide blood donation drive held across 171 sites nationwide on August 25, 2024.

The massive undertaking netted a total of 24,841 blood bags which is composed of 6,316 blood bags from active personnel donors and 18,525 blood bags from reservists and other donors.

The PA in cooperation with medical personnel from partner government and private hospitals facilitated the blood donation in majority of the sites. The PA also partnered with various Philippine Red Cross chapters in 48 sites and the Department of Health in 3 sites.

The PA-wide donation drive aims to contribute to the country’s blood reserves, sustain an ample blood supply that will address the demand for blood as a life-saving fluid for Army personnel, and ensure the need for sufficient blood reserves during large-scale force mobilization in times of emergency.

The Philippine Army leadership also thanked the donors, partner hospitals, and NGOs for participating in the successful donation drives this year. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners for their invaluable support for the successful donation drives this year. Through our collective efforts, we have helped save the lives of thousands of our countrymen,” Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido remarked.

Philippine Army Heroes Day blood donation drive

 

 

 