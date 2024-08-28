Military troops
discover IHL-banned NPA landmines in E. Samar
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
August 28, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– Military troops discovered a collection of the International
Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned landmines belonging to the New
People's Army (NPA) in the mountain village of Brgy Antipolo,
Llorente, Eastern Samar on August 27, 2024.
Troops from the 78th
Infantry Battalion (78IB), under the operational control of 802nd
Infantry Brigade (802IBde) were tipped-off by a concerned civilian
about an NPA cache of landmines.
Lieutenant Colonel Joseph
D. Bugaoan, Commanding Officer of 78IB launched a joint operation
with Municipal Police Station of Llorente which led to the discovery
of four IHL-banned Anti Personnel Mines, one Rifle Grenade, 22
Carbine ammunition, four (4) Handheld Radios, and other NPA
belongings.
According to Bugaoan, the
discovered prohibited war materiel belongs to the remnants of Apoy
Platoon, Sub Regional Committee-SESAME, Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC).
Bugaoan also said that the
successful operation was made possible by the proactive measures of
populace in safeguarding their community in collaboration with the
former rebels belonging to the Apoy Platoon.
"I encourage all community
members to continue working with the government to maintain a safe
and secure environment for everyone," Bugaoan added.
Meanwhile, Brigadier
General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander of the 802IBde, commended the
joint troops for working hand in hand in the pursuit of lasting
peace in the area. He also expressed his gratitude to the populace
for their cooperation and deep concern for their community, and to
the former rebels for their commitment and support to the local
peace engagements of the local government unit.
“On behalf of the
peace-loving citizens, we are grateful to the residents of Brgy
Antipolo, Llorente for their collective effort to finally end the
local communist armed conflict,” Vestuir ended.