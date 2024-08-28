Military troops discover IHL-banned NPA landmines in E. Samar

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

August 28, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – Military troops discovered a collection of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned landmines belonging to the New People's Army (NPA) in the mountain village of Brgy Antipolo, Llorente, Eastern Samar on August 27, 2024.

Troops from the 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB), under the operational control of 802nd Infantry Brigade (802IBde) were tipped-off by a concerned civilian about an NPA cache of landmines.

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph D. Bugaoan, Commanding Officer of 78IB launched a joint operation with Municipal Police Station of Llorente which led to the discovery of four IHL-banned Anti Personnel Mines, one Rifle Grenade, 22 Carbine ammunition, four (4) Handheld Radios, and other NPA belongings.

According to Bugaoan, the discovered prohibited war materiel belongs to the remnants of Apoy Platoon, Sub Regional Committee-SESAME, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Bugaoan also said that the successful operation was made possible by the proactive measures of populace in safeguarding their community in collaboration with the former rebels belonging to the Apoy Platoon.

"I encourage all community members to continue working with the government to maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone," Bugaoan added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander of the 802IBde, commended the joint troops for working hand in hand in the pursuit of lasting peace in the area. He also expressed his gratitude to the populace for their cooperation and deep concern for their community, and to the former rebels for their commitment and support to the local peace engagements of the local government unit.