Inopacan declares
insurgency-free on 18th Anniversary of mass grave discovery
By
802nd Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
August 30, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City –
Another town in the province of Leyte has declared insurgency-free
during the commemoration of the 18th Anniversary on the discovery of
the Inopacan Massacre on August 28, 2024, in Inopacan, Leyte.
Sapang Bato, a mountain
village in Inopacan was said to be the killing field of summary
executions and the burial ground for the gruesome deaths of at least
67 members of the New People's Army (NPA) that their own comrades
killed. Their skeletal remains were unearthed in the said town on
August 28, 2006. It is estimated by former rebels and the relatives
of the victims that the mass purging in the 1980s, which the NPA
called "Oplan Venereal Disease," killed some 300 people in the
province of Leyte alone.
During the commemoration
of the 18th year since the exhumation, the family members of the
victims manifested their sorrow and despair for what their family
had gone through. They strongly condemned the NPA who caused nothing
but misery and regret in the life of their father, mother, brother,
sister and others who just wanted justice and fairness.
In a testimony by one of
the relatives, Alma (not her true name), she was then in Grade 2,
when armed men forcibly abducted her father in their family home in
1985. She tearfully recalled that she had never seen her father
again after the abduction. Her mother and she, being the eldest,
went from relative to relative to make ends meet. She is now in her
50s and justice has yet to be given to them.
After the successive
declaration in the neighboring towns, the local government of
Inopacan headed by its Mayor Honorable Rogelio D Pua Jr was finally
able to declare Stable Internal Peace and Security Conditions (SIPSC)
in their beloved town together with the strong resolve of the people
to cast out all who will disturb the peace in their homeland.
The ceremony was supported
and attended by stakeholders and partner agencies in promoting
sustainable peace and development. Present were Honorable Rogelio
Pua, Jr, the Mayor of Inopacan together with the Sangguniang Bayan
members, and Baybay City mayor, Honorable Jose Carlos Cari, also
with his Sangguniang Bayan members. Also in attendance were
representatives from the municipality of Mahaplag. It can be
recalled that the massacre victims came from these three localities.
Other personalities who
personally led the commemoration and the formal signing of the
declaration of the Municipality of Inopacan as in the state of SIPSC
were Miss Roma Demeterio, the Cluster Head of the Department of
Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Leyte and the Deputy
Provincial Director of the Philippine National Police Provincial
Headquarters led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Reli.
In his speech, Lieutenant
Colonel Rosalejos congratulated all Inopacnons for their collective
effort in attaining this significant milestone in their
municipality. Rosalejos further stated that the declaration is seen
as a gateway to a brighter future, encouraging tourism and
investment while ensuring that the past's horrors are never
repeated.
“We are moving from this
dark chapter of our history, advancing toward a brighter and lasting
peace, while carrying with us the lessons that will ensure the NPA
never again sows terror among us,” Rosalejos said in the vernacular.
The SIPSC declaration was
made official by a covenant through the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) and Pledges of Commitment and was ended by the
release of white doves to symbolize peace and new beginnings.
Meanwhile, 802nd Brigade
Commander Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir commended all
stakeholders in the municipality of Inopacan for their commitment to
upholding a safe environment.
"With the declaration anew
of another town in Leyte as Stable Internal Peace and Security
Conditions, we send a strong message of unity in our quest to end
local communist armed conflict and maintain a peaceful and secure
environment for the peace-loving people of these towns," Vestuir
said.