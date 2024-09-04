Another NPA arms cache
discovered in Eastern Samar
By
802nd Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
September 4, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– An arms cache belonging to the New People’s Army (NPA) was
unearthed by government forces in the hinterlands of Barangay
Laurel, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar, on the morning of
September 4, 2024.
The successful recovery of
the war materiel by the Army's 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB) is
part of the intensified operations against the dwindling NPA forces
in the region.
The cache contained one
M16 rifle with its magazine and one AK-47 rifle. This discovery is
the latest in a series of successful operations led by the 78IB,
which operates under the 802nd Infantry Brigade (802IBde) of the 8th
Infantry Division, Philippine Army.
Lieutenant Colonel Joseph
D. Bugaoan, Commander of the 78IB, credited the former members of
the NPA's Apoy Platoon for revealing the location of the hidden
firearms. The Apoy Platoon has been significantly weakened due to
the loss of key personnel and the surrender of 34 former members.
The platoon now consists of only 11 fighters scattered in the remote
areas of Eastern Samar.
Bugaoan explained that the
arms were left unused due to the platoon's inability to recruit new
members and the death of two high-ranking cadres during recent
encounters with the army. He also highlighted the success of the
802IBde’s "Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families" (FReE
Families) program, which played a crucial role in encouraging the
surrender of the 34 former NPA members.
“These successes are a
result of our ongoing engagement with local communities, former
rebels, and the families and relatives of the remaining active NPAs
of the Apoy Platoon,” Bugaoan said. “Our massive information
awareness campaigns, along with the security facilitation of
government flagship projects and social development services, have
greatly contributed to our efforts.”
Brigadier General Noel A.
Vestuir, 802IBde Commander, praised the troops for earning the trust
and confidence of former NPA members, local government units, and
communities, turning them into vital partners in the pursuit of
lasting peace in Eastern Samar.
"I urge the remaining NPA
members in Samar and Leyte to lay down your arms and abandon the
futile struggle. The ideology of the Communist Terrorist Groups has
only brought misery to you and your families," Vestuir said.
"Listen to your families,
and your former comrades who have surrendered and now enjoy peaceful
and prosperous lives with their loved ones. The government is
sincere in its efforts to help you choose the path of peace,"
Vestuir added.
The discovery of the arms
cache and the continued success of peace initiatives underscore the
weakening influence of the NPA in Eastern Samar, as the government
intensifies its efforts to bring stability and development to the
region.