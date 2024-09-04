Another NPA arms cache discovered in Eastern Samar

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

September 4, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – An arms cache belonging to the New People’s Army (NPA) was unearthed by government forces in the hinterlands of Barangay Laurel, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar, on the morning of September 4, 2024.

The successful recovery of the war materiel by the Army's 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB) is part of the intensified operations against the dwindling NPA forces in the region.

The cache contained one M16 rifle with its magazine and one AK-47 rifle. This discovery is the latest in a series of successful operations led by the 78IB, which operates under the 802nd Infantry Brigade (802IBde) of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army.

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph D. Bugaoan, Commander of the 78IB, credited the former members of the NPA's Apoy Platoon for revealing the location of the hidden firearms. The Apoy Platoon has been significantly weakened due to the loss of key personnel and the surrender of 34 former members. The platoon now consists of only 11 fighters scattered in the remote areas of Eastern Samar.

Bugaoan explained that the arms were left unused due to the platoon's inability to recruit new members and the death of two high-ranking cadres during recent encounters with the army. He also highlighted the success of the 802IBde’s "Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families" (FReE Families) program, which played a crucial role in encouraging the surrender of the 34 former NPA members.

“These successes are a result of our ongoing engagement with local communities, former rebels, and the families and relatives of the remaining active NPAs of the Apoy Platoon,” Bugaoan said. “Our massive information awareness campaigns, along with the security facilitation of government flagship projects and social development services, have greatly contributed to our efforts.”

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, 802IBde Commander, praised the troops for earning the trust and confidence of former NPA members, local government units, and communities, turning them into vital partners in the pursuit of lasting peace in Eastern Samar.

"I urge the remaining NPA members in Samar and Leyte to lay down your arms and abandon the futile struggle. The ideology of the Communist Terrorist Groups has only brought misery to you and your families," Vestuir said.

"Listen to your families, and your former comrades who have surrendered and now enjoy peaceful and prosperous lives with their loved ones. The government is sincere in its efforts to help you choose the path of peace," Vestuir added.