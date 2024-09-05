News article
PA, Indonesian Army wrap up TA PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024

TA PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024

By OACPA
September 5, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army, through the 6th Infantry Division, and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia, Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) wrapped up Training Activity (TA) PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024 in a closing ceremony at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on September 2, 2024.

TA PHILINDO STRIKEIV-2024 – an agreed-to-activity during the 29th Indonesia-Philippines Army Working Group Meeting – bolstered cooperation and enhanced both armies’ capabilities for territorial defense operations through brigade-level mission planning in the context of implementing counter-terrorism measures and preventing cross-border terrorism.

A total of 19 Philippine Army personnel and 15 Indonesian Army personnel focused on battlespace management, employment of owned assets and other capabilities; and interoperability and synchronization of assets during the six-day training activity.

PA and TNI-AD training participants, during an open forum prior to the closing ceremony, emphasized the importance of enhancing the warfighting skills and capabilities on combined operations through brigade-level mission planning and table-top exercise and strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two armies.

 

 