PA, Indonesian Army
wrap up TA PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024
By
OACPA
September 5, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army, through the 6th Infantry Division,
and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia, Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) wrapped
up Training Activity (TA) PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024 in a closing
ceremony at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del
Norte on September 2, 2024.
TA PHILINDO STRIKEIV-2024
– an agreed-to-activity during the 29th Indonesia-Philippines Army
Working Group Meeting – bolstered cooperation and enhanced both
armies’ capabilities for territorial defense operations through
brigade-level mission planning in the context of implementing
counter-terrorism measures and preventing cross-border terrorism.
A total of 19 Philippine
Army personnel and 15 Indonesian Army personnel focused on
battlespace management, employment of owned assets and other
capabilities; and interoperability and synchronization of assets
during the six-day training activity.
PA and TNI-AD training
participants, during an open forum prior to the closing ceremony,
emphasized the importance of enhancing the warfighting skills and
capabilities on combined operations through brigade-level mission
planning and table-top exercise and strengthening the bilateral
relationship between the two armies.