PA, Indonesian Army wrap up TA PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024

By OACPA

September 5, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army, through the 6th Infantry Division, and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia, Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) wrapped up Training Activity (TA) PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024 in a closing ceremony at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on September 2, 2024.

TA PHILINDO STRIKEIV-2024 – an agreed-to-activity during the 29th Indonesia-Philippines Army Working Group Meeting – bolstered cooperation and enhanced both armies’ capabilities for territorial defense operations through brigade-level mission planning in the context of implementing counter-terrorism measures and preventing cross-border terrorism.

A total of 19 Philippine Army personnel and 15 Indonesian Army personnel focused on battlespace management, employment of owned assets and other capabilities; and interoperability and synchronization of assets during the six-day training activity.