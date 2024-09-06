801st Brigade
spearheads national amnesty program forum and consultation in Samar
By
802nd Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
September 6, 2024
CAMP DAZA, Hinabangan,
Samar – The 801st Brigade of the Philippine Army, led by Brigadier
General Lenart R. Lelina PA has once again demonstrated its
commitment to peacebuilding and reconciliation. On September 5,
2024, the brigade successfully organized a Forum and Consultation on
the National Amnesty Program for Former Rebels in the Multi-purpose
Hall of Brgy Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar. The event was spearheaded by
the National Amnesty Commission, led by Atty. Ma. Victoria V.
Cardona.
The forum aimed to provide
clarity and guidance on the amnesty application process outlined in
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Proclamation No. 44 of November
2023. This proclamation grants amnesty to former members of the
Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National
Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) who committed crimes under the
Revised Penal Code and special laws in pursuit of their political
beliefs.
The successful conduct of
this forum is a testament to the 801st Brigade's unwavering
commitment to support the national government's peace initiatives.
The event was attended by various stakeholders, including former
rebels, families of active members of NPA, and representatives from
civil society organizations. The open dialogue provided a platform
for participants to air their concerns and seek clarification on the
amnesty program.
We understand that the
journey toward reintegration can be challenging, but the support
from our institutions, including the National Amnesty Commission and
various government agencies, is here to guide and assist you. Seize
this opportunity to turn a new page, to be a beacon of hope and
positive change in your communities.” BGEN Lelina added.
The 801st Brigade's
efforts to facilitate this forum highlight its dedication to
fostering a culture of peace and reconciliation in the Samar Island.
The brigade's leadership, under BGEN Lelina, continues to lead by
example in promoting unity and understanding among all stakeholders,
paving the way for a peaceful and prosperous future for the people
of Samar.