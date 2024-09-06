801st Brigade spearheads national amnesty program forum and consultation in Samar

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

September 6, 2024

CAMP DAZA, Hinabangan, Samar – The 801st Brigade of the Philippine Army, led by Brigadier General Lenart R. Lelina PA has once again demonstrated its commitment to peacebuilding and reconciliation. On September 5, 2024, the brigade successfully organized a Forum and Consultation on the National Amnesty Program for Former Rebels in the Multi-purpose Hall of Brgy Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar. The event was spearheaded by the National Amnesty Commission, led by Atty. Ma. Victoria V. Cardona.

The forum aimed to provide clarity and guidance on the amnesty application process outlined in President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Proclamation No. 44 of November 2023. This proclamation grants amnesty to former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) who committed crimes under the Revised Penal Code and special laws in pursuit of their political beliefs.

The successful conduct of this forum is a testament to the 801st Brigade's unwavering commitment to support the national government's peace initiatives. The event was attended by various stakeholders, including former rebels, families of active members of NPA, and representatives from civil society organizations. The open dialogue provided a platform for participants to air their concerns and seek clarification on the amnesty program.

We understand that the journey toward reintegration can be challenging, but the support from our institutions, including the National Amnesty Commission and various government agencies, is here to guide and assist you. Seize this opportunity to turn a new page, to be a beacon of hope and positive change in your communities.” BGEN Lelina added.