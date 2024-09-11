NACC clarifies adoption process in response to "Lolo and the Kid" movie

Press Release

September 11, 2024

QUEZON CITY – The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) applauds the release of the film Lolo and the Kid, which has resonated with audiences for its touching portrayal of love and care within families.

The movie, starring award-winning actor Joel Torre and child actor Euwenn Mikael, tells the story of a grandfather who opens his heart to an abandoned child, highlighting the importance of compassion and providing a home to those in need.

However, the NACC wishes to clarify that certain aspects of the adoption process depicted in the film are not aligned with the legal procedures mandated by Republic Act 11642, also known as the “Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act of 2022.”

While the themes of love, family, and belonging are powerfully represented, Lolo and the Kid inadvertently presents an incorrect adoption process.

The NACC believes it is essential for the public to be fully informed of the proper steps to legally and ethically adopt a child, in accordance with RA 11642.

RA 11642 outlines the proper adoption process, which includes the declaration of a child legally available for adoption, a thorough assessment of prospective adoptive parents, a home study report, child matching, and post-adoption monitoring. These steps are crucial in ensuring that every child is placed in a loving and secure home while the adoptive family is adequately supported throughout the journey.

NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada, in response to the film, emphasized the importance of following the proper legal processes.

"We recognize the noble message of the movie Lolo and the Kid in promoting the importance of giving children a home filled with love. However, we must emphasize that adoption is a delicate legal process that put into paramount consideration the best interest of the child," she said.

"The NACC is committed to providing the necessary guidance and assistance to families so that the journey to adoption is legal, ethical, and beneficial to all parties involved," she added.

Undersecretary Estrada further stressed the need for public awareness: "It is crucial for the public to be aware of the legal frameworks in place to protect children. Adoption, when done properly, safeguards the child’s right to a loving family while also ensuring that prospective parents are fully prepared for the responsibilities of parenthood. Misinformation about adoption can lead to unintended consequences, which we hope to avoid through continued education and public engagement."