NACC clarifies adoption
process in response to "Lolo and the Kid" movie
Press Release
September 11, 2024
QUEZON CITY – The
National Authority for Child Care (NACC) applauds the release of the
film Lolo and the Kid, which has resonated with audiences for its
touching portrayal of love and care within families.
The movie, starring
award-winning actor Joel Torre and child actor Euwenn Mikael, tells
the story of a grandfather who opens his heart to an abandoned
child, highlighting the importance of compassion and providing a
home to those in need.
However, the NACC wishes
to clarify that certain aspects of the adoption process depicted in
the film are not aligned with the legal procedures mandated by
Republic Act 11642, also known as the “Domestic Administrative
Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act of 2022.”
While the themes of love,
family, and belonging are powerfully represented, Lolo and the Kid
inadvertently presents an incorrect adoption process.
The NACC believes it is
essential for the public to be fully informed of the proper steps to
legally and ethically adopt a child, in accordance with RA 11642.
RA 11642 outlines the
proper adoption process, which includes the declaration of a child
legally available for adoption, a thorough assessment of prospective
adoptive parents, a home study report, child matching, and
post-adoption monitoring. These steps are crucial in ensuring that
every child is placed in a loving and secure home while the adoptive
family is adequately supported throughout the journey.
NACC Undersecretary
Janella Ejercito Estrada, in response to the film, emphasized the
importance of following the proper legal processes.
"We recognize the noble
message of the movie Lolo and the Kid in promoting the importance of
giving children a home filled with love. However, we must emphasize
that adoption is a delicate legal process that put into paramount
consideration the best interest of the child," she said.
"The NACC is committed to
providing the necessary guidance and assistance to families so that
the journey to adoption is legal, ethical, and beneficial to all
parties involved," she added.
Undersecretary Estrada
further stressed the need for public awareness: "It is crucial for
the public to be aware of the legal frameworks in place to protect
children. Adoption, when done properly, safeguards the child’s right
to a loving family while also ensuring that prospective parents are
fully prepared for the responsibilities of parenthood.
Misinformation about adoption can lead to unintended consequences,
which we hope to avoid through continued education and public
engagement."
The NACC remains committed
to working with local government units (LGUs), child-caring
agencies, and other stakeholders to enhance the delivery of adoption
and alternative child care services.