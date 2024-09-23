We are light-bearers
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
September 23, 2024
WE have to be more aware
of this great responsibility of ours if we are to be consistent with
our Christian identity. We should not be shy or afraid to show our
Christian identity to everyone. Let’s show it in such a way as to
inspire others to follow and love Christ.
Christ himself told his
disciples: “No one who lights a lamp conceals it with a vessel or
sets it under a bed; rather, he places it on a lampstand so that
those who enter may see the light.” And he continued: “For there is
nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that
will not be known and come to light.”
To top it all, he said
that depending on whether we fulfill or fail to carry out this duty,
there definitely would be serious consequences, for this is what
Christ said in this regard: “To anyone who has, more will be given,
and from the one who has not, even what he seems to have will be
taken away.” (cfr. Lk 8,16-18)
And so, we just have to be
more aware of this most important duty that is actually incumbent on
everyone of us, and not just on some special people. We know that we
are all interrelated, obviously not biologically that only has a
limited scope, but definitely to a large extent, politically,
economically, socially, etc. The fact that we all live in the same
one world somehow makes us all interrelated.
But there’s actually a
more radical basis of our interrelation. And that is that we are all
creatures of God, children of his, meant to be the people and the
family of God. It is a relationship that is spiritual more than
material, forged by a supernatural principle and not just something
natural.
This basic truth about
ourselves gives rise to the duty that we have to help one another
spiritually more than anything else. It is in our spiritual bond
that actually gives rise to all our other relations with everybody
else according to the different aspects of our nature.
This is what is meant by
our duty to inspire others. Etymologically, the word ‘inspire’ means
to breathe into. And it definitely is not only air that we should
breathe into others. We have to breathe a spirit that in the end is
nothing other than the spirit of God, who is the original inspirator.
Obviously, we have to see
to it that that we inspire others properly. And by that, we mean
that the spirit we ‘breathe into’ the others even by our mere
presence or by our words and deeds, should be the spirit of God.
And so, the question to
ask ourselves at the end of the day is whether in all our dealings
and transactions, the effect of the spirit of God which is charity
was made, that is, that we managed to inspire, motivate and edify
others.
Inspiring, motivating and
edifying others are certainly not a result of a mere gimmick or
ploy, a fruit of one’s intelligence and cleverness alone. These can
only happen when we are vitally united with God whose essence is
love. These are primarily a spiritual affair, driven by divine love.
Thus, when we say that the
others should be left inspired, motivated and edified by us in all
our dealings, we need to understand that we achieve those goals
always in Christ, with God’s grace, and not just by our own human
powers, though all these human powers should also be harnessed at
the instance of grace.