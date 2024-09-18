CARD MRI holds Media Lakbay Aral in Tuguegarao City

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

September 18, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) held another Panaghiusa: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program for Media in Tuguegarao City on August 18-20, 2024.

Organized by CARD MRI Publishing House, the three-day event aimed to deepen media practitioners’ understanding of the wide range of services CARD MRI provides, including financial services, insurance, health programs, and more.

“Telling the success stories of CARD MRI clients is one way we inspire the public to strive for betterment. This is why we collaborate with media practitioners nationwide to disseminate these stories and reach a wider audience,” said Marilyn Manila, President of CARD MRI Publishing House.

The event was attended by nine media practitioners: Madeliene Marasigan, Publisher at Rapids Journal; Romulo Madrigal, Publisher at Balitang Pinoy; Emil Jun Delos Santos, Senior Anchor at DZJV Calamba; Via Hannah Visaya, Writer and Researcher at Luzonwide News; Vill Gideon Visaya, Correspondent at Balitang Hilaga; Irene Gonzales, Correspondent Reporter at Pilipino Mirror; Eduardo Quintos, News Director at NBS DWDY; April Jane Racho, Program Producer at DWPE; and Michelle Bañaga, Reporter at NBS DWDY.

During the tour, participants visited CARD MRI offices in Tuguegarao City, including CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) Regional Office, CARD MRI Rizal Bank Inc. (CARD RBI) Tuguegarao Branch, CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA) Provincial Office, and CARD Pioneer Microinsurance Inc. (CPMI).

The media practitioners also had the opportunity to meet and interview CARD, Inc. clients like Chita Tamayao, a market vendor, and Catherine Alejo Llones, a pastillas maker. Additionally, they visited Maria Luyun, a client from CARD RBI who runs a Miki noodle factory.

They also observed activities at the SK Soldiers Center and Adduru Center of CARD, Inc. on how CARD MRI delivers its products and services.

To appreciate the local culture and history, the participants visited the Cagayan Museum and Historical Research Center in Tuguegarao City and explored the Callao Cave in Peñablanca.

To wrap up the event, a media briefing was held, attended by various CARD MRI officers, including CARD, Inc. Regional Director Emmanuel Angeles; CARD RBI Regional Director Robert Urgino; CARD, Inc. Regional Accountant Mary Joy Calimag; CARD, Inc. Area Manager Michelle Labsang; CARD RBI Area Manager Raymund Apostol; CARD MBA Provincial Manager Marijane Ampoon; CPMI PRO Mark Molina; CARD MBA Claims Processor Ladychar Dumlao; CPMI CPRO Sheryl Gumabay; and CPMI Microinsurance Supervisor Annilou Adduru.