CARD MRI holds Media
Lakbay Aral in Tuguegarao City
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
September 18, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) held another
Panaghiusa: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program for Media in Tuguegarao
City on August 18-20, 2024.
Organized by CARD MRI
Publishing House, the three-day event aimed to deepen media
practitioners’ understanding of the wide range of services CARD MRI
provides, including financial services, insurance, health programs,
and more.
“Telling the success
stories of CARD MRI clients is one way we inspire the public to
strive for betterment. This is why we collaborate with media
practitioners nationwide to disseminate these stories and reach a
wider audience,” said Marilyn Manila, President of CARD MRI
Publishing House.
The event was attended by
nine media practitioners: Madeliene Marasigan, Publisher at Rapids
Journal; Romulo Madrigal, Publisher at Balitang Pinoy; Emil Jun
Delos Santos, Senior Anchor at DZJV Calamba; Via Hannah Visaya,
Writer and Researcher at Luzonwide News; Vill Gideon Visaya,
Correspondent at Balitang Hilaga; Irene Gonzales, Correspondent
Reporter at Pilipino Mirror; Eduardo Quintos, News Director at NBS
DWDY; April Jane Racho, Program Producer at DWPE; and Michelle
Bañaga, Reporter at NBS DWDY.
During the tour,
participants visited CARD MRI offices in Tuguegarao City, including
CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) Regional Office, CARD MRI Rizal Bank
Inc. (CARD RBI) Tuguegarao Branch, CARD Mutual Benefit Association
(CARD MBA) Provincial Office, and CARD Pioneer Microinsurance Inc. (CPMI).
The media practitioners
also had the opportunity to meet and interview CARD, Inc. clients
like Chita Tamayao, a market vendor, and Catherine Alejo Llones, a
pastillas maker. Additionally, they visited Maria Luyun, a client
from CARD RBI who runs a Miki noodle factory.
They also observed
activities at the SK Soldiers Center and Adduru Center of CARD, Inc.
on how CARD MRI delivers its products and services.
To appreciate the local
culture and history, the participants visited the Cagayan Museum and
Historical Research Center in Tuguegarao City and explored the
Callao Cave in Peñablanca.
To wrap up the event, a
media briefing was held, attended by various CARD MRI officers,
including CARD, Inc. Regional Director Emmanuel Angeles; CARD RBI
Regional Director Robert Urgino; CARD, Inc. Regional Accountant Mary
Joy Calimag; CARD, Inc. Area Manager Michelle Labsang; CARD RBI Area
Manager Raymund Apostol; CARD MBA Provincial Manager Marijane Ampoon;
CPMI PRO Mark Molina; CARD MBA Claims Processor Ladychar Dumlao;
CPMI CPRO Sheryl Gumabay; and CPMI Microinsurance Supervisor Annilou
Adduru.
This year, the CARD MRI
Publishing House held four Media Lakbay Aral events in Masbate City,
Butuan City, Tacloban City, and Tuguegarao City.