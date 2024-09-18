Wounded NPA member
rescued, yields firearm during military clash in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 18, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry Division (8ID) Philippine Army demonstrated
its commitment to humanitarian principles by rescuing and providing
vital aid to a wounded Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) after an
encounter in Brgy. Mabini, Las Navas, Northern Samar, on September
12, 2024.
A CNT with the alias "Bentoy"
was among the 14 individuals engaged by the 19th Infantry Battalion
during an operation in Barangay Mabini, Las Navas, Northern Samar.
The operation also resulted in the recovery of various CNT items and
personal belongings.
Although Bentoy initially
escaped capture, he was later found in Brgy. Lakandula, Las Navas,
Northern Samar, after a tip-off from concerned citizens. Troops, in
coordination with the Barangay Task Force to End Local Communist
Armed Conflict (BTF-ELCAC) administered first aid for a gunshot
wound to his right leg before transporting him to Catubig District
Hospital for further medical treatment.
The Commander of the 803rd
Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Efren Morados, stated that after
receiving medical assistance, Bentoy voluntarily surrendered to
government forces, contributing to ongoing peace and stability
efforts in the region.
"Our soldiers exemplify
the Philippine Army's commitment to ethical conduct and respect for
human life, countering CPP-NPA propaganda that falsely claims anyone
who surrenders to the government will be tortured or killed.
Treating captured individuals with dignity builds trust within local
communities and fosters cooperation with government forces," said
Brig. Gen. Morados.
MajGen. Camilo Z. Ligayo,
Commander of the 8ID, reaffirmed the Army's dedication to upholding
humanitarian principles.
“The 8ID is committed to
adhering to the Geneva Convention of International Humanitarian Law
(IHL), which mandates the humane treatment of all individuals and
guarantees the right to proper medical care for wounded and sick
civilians,” said MajGen. Ligayo.
“I hope that the surrender
of alias Bentoy will encourage other NPA members to lay down their
arms and surrender to the government. We are here to help you start
a new life,” he added.
In recent operations, the
8ID has reported significant progress, including the surrender of
high-ranking CNT officials and the discovery of their hideouts and
arms caches across Eastern Visayas.
Notable recent surrenders
include alias Dungas, the former squad leader and vice platoon
leader of Yakal Platoon, SRC browser of the EVRPC along with his
wife, alias Julita, also a former CNT. Both voluntarily surrendered
to the 87IB in Brgy Canvais, Motiong, Samar.
On September 3, 2024,
troops from the 14IB facilitated the surrender of Joey Calinawan, a
full-time NPA member, which led to the discovery of an arms cache
containing firearms and other personal belongings in Brgy. Tinocolan
and Brgy. Old Taligue in Abuyog, Leyte. Additionally, on September
4, 2024, the troops also discovered another CNT arms cache believed
to be owned by members of Squad 3, Yakal Platoon, SRC browser of the
EVRPC, in Brgy Pandol, Can-avid, Eastern Samar.
In another operation in
Brgy Osmeña, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar, on September 7, 2024,
Friends Rescued (FR) provided information that led to the seizure of
firearms used by the Apoy Platoon, SRC, Sesame, EVRPC.
MajGen. Ligayo emphasized
that these achievements reflect the diminishing strength of the NPA
and the effective execution of the Army’s mission. He renewed his
appeal for remaining NPA rebels to surrender, assuring them of
support for their reintegration into society.