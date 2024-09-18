Wounded NPA member rescued, yields firearm during military clash in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

September 18, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry Division (8ID) Philippine Army demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian principles by rescuing and providing vital aid to a wounded Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) after an encounter in Brgy. Mabini, Las Navas, Northern Samar, on September 12, 2024.

A CNT with the alias "Bentoy" was among the 14 individuals engaged by the 19th Infantry Battalion during an operation in Barangay Mabini, Las Navas, Northern Samar. The operation also resulted in the recovery of various CNT items and personal belongings.

Although Bentoy initially escaped capture, he was later found in Brgy. Lakandula, Las Navas, Northern Samar, after a tip-off from concerned citizens. Troops, in coordination with the Barangay Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (BTF-ELCAC) administered first aid for a gunshot wound to his right leg before transporting him to Catubig District Hospital for further medical treatment.

The Commander of the 803rd Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Efren Morados, stated that after receiving medical assistance, Bentoy voluntarily surrendered to government forces, contributing to ongoing peace and stability efforts in the region.

"Our soldiers exemplify the Philippine Army's commitment to ethical conduct and respect for human life, countering CPP-NPA propaganda that falsely claims anyone who surrenders to the government will be tortured or killed. Treating captured individuals with dignity builds trust within local communities and fosters cooperation with government forces," said Brig. Gen. Morados.

MajGen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID, reaffirmed the Army's dedication to upholding humanitarian principles.

“The 8ID is committed to adhering to the Geneva Convention of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), which mandates the humane treatment of all individuals and guarantees the right to proper medical care for wounded and sick civilians,” said MajGen. Ligayo.

“I hope that the surrender of alias Bentoy will encourage other NPA members to lay down their arms and surrender to the government. We are here to help you start a new life,” he added.

In recent operations, the 8ID has reported significant progress, including the surrender of high-ranking CNT officials and the discovery of their hideouts and arms caches across Eastern Visayas.

Notable recent surrenders include alias Dungas, the former squad leader and vice platoon leader of Yakal Platoon, SRC browser of the EVRPC along with his wife, alias Julita, also a former CNT. Both voluntarily surrendered to the 87IB in Brgy Canvais, Motiong, Samar.

On September 3, 2024, troops from the 14IB facilitated the surrender of Joey Calinawan, a full-time NPA member, which led to the discovery of an arms cache containing firearms and other personal belongings in Brgy. Tinocolan and Brgy. Old Taligue in Abuyog, Leyte. Additionally, on September 4, 2024, the troops also discovered another CNT arms cache believed to be owned by members of Squad 3, Yakal Platoon, SRC browser of the EVRPC, in Brgy Pandol, Can-avid, Eastern Samar.

In another operation in Brgy Osmeña, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar, on September 7, 2024, Friends Rescued (FR) provided information that led to the seizure of firearms used by the Apoy Platoon, SRC, Sesame, EVRPC.