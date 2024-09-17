Army installs new Inspector General

By OACPA

September 17, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army welcomed its new Inspector General in a Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony presided over by Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido at Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on September 16, 2024.

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand B. Napuli took the helm as the Army Inspector General from Maj. Gen. Rommel K. Tello. Before his designation, Brig. Gen. Napuli served as the Special Forces Regiment Commander. He also held several key positions, including Deputy Group Commander of the Philippine Security Group (PSG), Task Force Commander of TF COVID-19 PSG, and Group Inspector General of PSG, Malacañan. Brig. Gen. Napuli is a member of the Philippine Military Academy "Tanglaw Diwa" Class of 1992.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Tello, who served as the Army Inspector General since February 2023, will retire after 34 years. He held various positions such as Assistant Division Commander of the 2nd Infantry “Jungle Fighter” Division (2ID), Chief of Staff of the Intelligence Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines; commander of the 901st Infantry Brigade of the 9th Infantry Division; and commander of the AFP Joint Task Group Taal.