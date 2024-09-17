News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Army installs new Inspector General

By OACPA
September 17, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army welcomed its new Inspector General in a Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony presided over by Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido at Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on September 16, 2024.

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand B. Napuli took the helm as the Army Inspector General from Maj. Gen. Rommel K. Tello. Before his designation, Brig. Gen. Napuli served as the Special Forces Regiment Commander. He also held several key positions, including Deputy Group Commander of the Philippine Security Group (PSG), Task Force Commander of TF COVID-19 PSG, and Group Inspector General of PSG, Malacañan. Brig. Gen. Napuli is a member of the Philippine Military Academy "Tanglaw Diwa" Class of 1992.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Tello, who served as the Army Inspector General since February 2023, will retire after 34 years. He held various positions such as Assistant Division Commander of the 2nd Infantry “Jungle Fighter” Division (2ID), Chief of Staff of the Intelligence Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines; commander of the 901st Infantry Brigade of the 9th Infantry Division; and commander of the AFP Joint Task Group Taal.

Lt. Gen. Galido expressed his gratitude to Maj. Gen. Tello for his dedication to the military service and congratulated Brig. Gen. Napuli, on his new appointment, entrusts him with the important role of upholding the Army's integrity and readiness towards the shift to territorial defense as its Inspector General.

 

 