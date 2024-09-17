Army installs new
Inspector General
By
OACPA
September 17, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army welcomed its new Inspector General in
a Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony presided over by Army
Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido at Headquarters Philippine
Army, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on September 16, 2024.
Brig. Gen. Ferdinand B.
Napuli took the helm as the Army Inspector General from Maj. Gen.
Rommel K. Tello. Before his designation, Brig. Gen. Napuli served as
the Special Forces Regiment Commander. He also held several key
positions, including Deputy Group Commander of the Philippine
Security Group (PSG), Task Force Commander of TF COVID-19 PSG, and
Group Inspector General of PSG, Malacañan. Brig. Gen. Napuli is a
member of the Philippine Military Academy "Tanglaw Diwa" Class of
1992.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Tello,
who served as the Army Inspector General since February 2023, will
retire after 34 years. He held various positions such as Assistant
Division Commander of the 2nd Infantry “Jungle Fighter” Division
(2ID), Chief of Staff of the Intelligence Service, Armed Forces of
the Philippines; commander of the 901st Infantry Brigade of the 9th
Infantry Division; and commander of the AFP Joint Task Group Taal.
Lt. Gen. Galido expressed
his gratitude to Maj. Gen. Tello for his dedication to the military
service and congratulated Brig. Gen. Napuli, on his new appointment,
entrusts him with the important role of upholding the Army's
integrity and readiness towards the shift to territorial defense as
its Inspector General.