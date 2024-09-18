Samar 2nd DE Gulmatico
meets local government officials to address road right-of-way (RROW)
issues
By
MA. NINFA C. ODEVILAS
September 18, 2024
CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar
– An emergency meeting was convened at the DPWH Conference Room, led
by District Engineer (DE) Herminio V. Gulmatico, together with Local
Government Unit (LGU) officials. The urgent gathering focused on
Road Right-Of-Way (RROW) obstructions and a recent incident along
the Catbalogan Diversion Road in Barangay Maulong, which caused
significant damage to both parked and passing vehicles.
The incident, which
occurred on September 10, 2024, involved a self-loading truck that
lost its brakes while descending the diversion road, resulting in a
collision with multiple parked and passing vehicles. Although
warning signs had already been installed along the road, many truck
drivers disregarded them. There is also a possibility that the
drivers involved in the accident were unfamiliar with the road.
DE Gulmatico and the
officials acknowledged that, aside from RROW issues, there is an
urgent need to enhance road safety on the Catbalogan Diversion Road.
Immediate actions were agreed upon, including reinforcing existing
warning signs and establishing a monitoring tent staffed by the
Catbalogan Law Enforcement Auxiliary Unit (CLEAU), the Highway
Patrol Group (HPG), and the Philippine National Police (PNP).
This collaborative effort
will focus on disseminating vital information to truck drivers,
particularly those operating heavily loaded trucks. Drivers will be
instructed to shift to low gear before descending, make a full stop
to allow brakes to cool down, and prevent overheating of the brake
system’s rubber cups, which is a common cause of brake failure on
downhill roads.
“We recognize the severity
of the recent accident, and we are fully committed to ensuring the
safety of all road users by enforcing stricter preventive measures,”
said DE Gulmatico.
In addition to safety
concerns, the meeting also addressed RROW encroachments in Barangay
Socorro, where residents have not complied with orders to vacate
portions of the National Road. The diversion road was cited as an
example of the challenges the DPWH is facing. DE Gulmatico
reaffirmed the importance of following Department Order No. 73,
Series of 2014 “Prohibited Uses within the RROW”, which prohibits
any obstruction within the RROW. He assured that the District Office
is dedicated to resolving these issues entirely.
The issue concerning
Antiao Creek was also raised, with heavy trucks being prohibited
from crossing the Antiao Bridge due to concerns about the stability
of its superstructure. Consequently, these trucks will be rerouted
to the diversion road, further emphasizing the need for clear
regulations and enhanced safety protocols on that route.
To address both the RROW
and safety concerns, the officials agreed to implement an
information drive over the next three months. A checkpoint will be
established to log all trucks passing through the diversion road,
ensuring compliance with safety measures. Public awareness will also
be increased to prevent further incidents and ensure smooth road
operations.
DE Gulmatico closed the
meeting by stating: “Through these actions, the Samar 2nd District
Engineering Office (DEO) aims to prove its dedication to the safety
and welfare of the people of Catbalogan City. We are taking decisive
steps to address the issues at hand and ensure the safety of all
road users.”
This joint initiative
between the DPWH, local officials, and law enforcement marks a
significant step forward in improving road safety and resolving RROW
issues for the benefit of the people of Catbalogan City.