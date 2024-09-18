Samar 2nd DE Gulmatico meets local government officials to address road right-of-way (RROW) issues

By MA. NINFA C. ODEVILAS

September 18, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar – An emergency meeting was convened at the DPWH Conference Room, led by District Engineer (DE) Herminio V. Gulmatico, together with Local Government Unit (LGU) officials. The urgent gathering focused on Road Right-Of-Way (RROW) obstructions and a recent incident along the Catbalogan Diversion Road in Barangay Maulong, which caused significant damage to both parked and passing vehicles.

The incident, which occurred on September 10, 2024, involved a self-loading truck that lost its brakes while descending the diversion road, resulting in a collision with multiple parked and passing vehicles. Although warning signs had already been installed along the road, many truck drivers disregarded them. There is also a possibility that the drivers involved in the accident were unfamiliar with the road.

DE Gulmatico and the officials acknowledged that, aside from RROW issues, there is an urgent need to enhance road safety on the Catbalogan Diversion Road. Immediate actions were agreed upon, including reinforcing existing warning signs and establishing a monitoring tent staffed by the Catbalogan Law Enforcement Auxiliary Unit (CLEAU), the Highway Patrol Group (HPG), and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This collaborative effort will focus on disseminating vital information to truck drivers, particularly those operating heavily loaded trucks. Drivers will be instructed to shift to low gear before descending, make a full stop to allow brakes to cool down, and prevent overheating of the brake system’s rubber cups, which is a common cause of brake failure on downhill roads.

“We recognize the severity of the recent accident, and we are fully committed to ensuring the safety of all road users by enforcing stricter preventive measures,” said DE Gulmatico.

In addition to safety concerns, the meeting also addressed RROW encroachments in Barangay Socorro, where residents have not complied with orders to vacate portions of the National Road. The diversion road was cited as an example of the challenges the DPWH is facing. DE Gulmatico reaffirmed the importance of following Department Order No. 73, Series of 2014 “Prohibited Uses within the RROW”, which prohibits any obstruction within the RROW. He assured that the District Office is dedicated to resolving these issues entirely.

The issue concerning Antiao Creek was also raised, with heavy trucks being prohibited from crossing the Antiao Bridge due to concerns about the stability of its superstructure. Consequently, these trucks will be rerouted to the diversion road, further emphasizing the need for clear regulations and enhanced safety protocols on that route.

To address both the RROW and safety concerns, the officials agreed to implement an information drive over the next three months. A checkpoint will be established to log all trucks passing through the diversion road, ensuring compliance with safety measures. Public awareness will also be increased to prevent further incidents and ensure smooth road operations.

DE Gulmatico closed the meeting by stating: “Through these actions, the Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) aims to prove its dedication to the safety and welfare of the people of Catbalogan City. We are taking decisive steps to address the issues at hand and ensure the safety of all road users.”