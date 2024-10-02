DPWH Samar 2nd District
Engineering Office conducts rigorous inspection of FY 2024 projects
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
October 2, 2024
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office, led by District Engineer Herminio V.
Gulmatico, recently conducted a series of project inspections to
ensure the integrity and quality of various FY 2024 infrastructure
projects. These inspections form part of the district's commitment
to uphold the highest standards of workmanship, ensuring that all
projects meet the required specifications and plans.
“DPWH projects are
designed with a well-structured cost derived from detailed program
preparations and updated unit costs. With this, there should be no
reason for any substandard or defective outputs. We expect
contractors to deliver projects that reflect both quality and
durability,” said Engineer Gulmatico.
Engineer Gulmatico placed
strong emphasis on the importance of contractors adhering to the
requirements outlined in the project plans and standard
specifications. He reminded the contractors of their accountability
and their obligation to meet the terms of their contracts.
The project inspections
are part of a comprehensive effort to maintain transparency and
quality in public infrastructure projects and reflect the DPWH's
commitment to ensure that public funds are spent efficiently.
By upholding quality
standards, the department aims to create lasting infrastructure that
will serve the public efficiently for years to come.