DPWH Samar 2nd District Engineering Office conducts rigorous inspection of FY 2024 projects

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA

October 2, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office, led by District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, recently conducted a series of project inspections to ensure the integrity and quality of various FY 2024 infrastructure projects. These inspections form part of the district's commitment to uphold the highest standards of workmanship, ensuring that all projects meet the required specifications and plans.

“DPWH projects are designed with a well-structured cost derived from detailed program preparations and updated unit costs. With this, there should be no reason for any substandard or defective outputs. We expect contractors to deliver projects that reflect both quality and durability,” said Engineer Gulmatico.

Engineer Gulmatico placed strong emphasis on the importance of contractors adhering to the requirements outlined in the project plans and standard specifications. He reminded the contractors of their accountability and their obligation to meet the terms of their contracts.

The project inspections are part of a comprehensive effort to maintain transparency and quality in public infrastructure projects and reflect the DPWH's commitment to ensure that public funds are spent efficiently.