DAR prepares turnover
of 7 road projects in E. Samar town
|
Representatives
from the Project Management Service of the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) and from the local government unit
inspect the seven completed farm-to-market road projects
implemented in eight remote barangays of Oras, Eastern Samar.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
October 1, 2024
ORAS, Eastern Samar
– After more than a year of concreting, the P100-million worth
farm-to-market road projects implemented in eight remote villages in
this town, were finally completed.
On Sept. 16 and 17 this
year, representatives from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
central office’s Project Management Service (PMS), inspected the
seven completed road projects in preparation for the turnover to the
recipient local government unit (LGU).
Provincial Agrarian Reform
Program Officer II (PARPO II), Randy Frogosa, an engineer assigned
at PMS who headed the inspection team, said he was impressed with
the implementation of the said projects which connect from Barangay
San Eduardo to Barangay Nadacpan; from Barangay Nadacpan to Barangay
Saurong; from Barangay Saurong to Barangay Agsam; from Barangay
Agsam to Barangay Iwayan; from Barangay Iwayan to Barangay Minap-os;
from Barangay Minap-os to Barangay Alang-Alang; and from Barangay
Alang-Alang to Barangay Cadi-an.
All these projects
financed under the Agrarian Reform Fund (ARF) with a combined length
of three kilometers were implemented by the LGU.
Among the good points
Frogosa mentioned was the construction of “farmers access,” even if
this was not included in the plan, to protect the edge of the road
from breaking down due to the passage of farm machineries and
equipment.
However, Frogosa disclosed
that the team also found few defects, which he considered as minor
only, that need to be replaced and repaired before DAR releases the
full payment and eventual turnover of the said projects.
Meanwhile, Mayor Roy Ador
expressed gratitude to DAR for the trust and opportunity to
implement a big-budgeted project, which according to him will
strengthen their capacity to implement similar projects in the
future.
He also shared that these
projects will contribute much not only to the economic activities of
the residents in these areas but to the peace and order situation as
well considering that these villages are ELCAC (End Local Communist
Armed Conflict) identified areas.
The realization of these
projects, which are expected to be benefited by about 10 thousand
residents living in the above-mentioned villages, who had long been
yearning for a better road, was through the initiative of House
Minority Leader and 4Ps Party-List representative, Marcelino Libanan.